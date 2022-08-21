Did you hear that? It was the sound of the most successful film in Paramount's history, legacy sequel Top Gun: Maverick, taking the world's breath away yet again. In its 13th weekend, Tom Cruise and his elite team of TOPGUN aviators have broken into the top-ten highest-grossing films of all time, soaring past the $1.4 billion mark globally at $1.403 billion. After the studio's fan appreciation event the previous weekend bolstered its turnout once again domestically, the sequel surpassed Marvel's giant, Avengers: Infinity War, for the sixth highest-grossing box office film in history, accumulating a monumental $683.375 million.

Each week as the numbers roll in, Maverick is crushing its own stats, and losing little momentum in the process. Internationally, the film has amassed $8.7 million across its 63 markets so far. The Joseph Kosinski-directed sequel has jet fuel and magic in its veins, rising to Paramount's biggest live-action picture across 37 markets including the United Kingdom, Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Japan, Korea, and Saudi Arabia. Maintaining its cumulation from the previous weekend, globally, Maverick has grossed, to date, $720 million, without a major release in China or Russia.

Flying high since the film's record-breaking theatrical premiere over Memorial Day weekend, which amassed a staggering $160 million, the United Kingdom stays Top Gun: Maverick's highest earning international territory at a cumulative $98.5 million, followed up by Japan ($85.8 million), Korea ($64.6 million), Australia ($62.2 million), France ($54.7 million) and Germany ($34.8 million). In its 13th weekend, Maverick is netting over $24 million in Taiwan and over $21 million in Saudi Arabia and Brazil.

Cruise's reprisal of the iconic fighter pilot Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell from the 1987 film Top Gun has awed audiences nearly forty years after the initial film's release. In addition to Cruise, Maverick features an all-new cast of TOPGUN trainees, starring Miles Teller as Lieutenant Bradley "Rooster" Shaw, the son of Maverick's late partner Goose, Glen Powell, Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, Jay Ellis, Greg Tarzan Davis, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Val Kilmer reprising his role as Mav's counterpart Iceman.

Top Gun: Maverick will continue its ascent in theaters, and is setting its sights on Fandango's streaming service Vudu for August 23. Fans will also be able to own Maverick on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray this winter.

