Top Gun: Maverick is the year’s biggest success story. While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and The Batman were always expected to do well at the box office, Maverick’s record-breaking performance was hardly a given, considering the first film’s iffy cultural significance, the nearly four-decade gap between the two installments, as well as star Tom Cruise’s box office pull outside the Mission: Impossible movies.

But four weeks into release, Maverick is the biggest hit of the year domestically, the biggest hit of Cruise’s career, and the second-biggest film in the history of Paramount. With over $473 million in the bank stateside, nearly $900 million worldwide, and a South Korea release around the corner, Forbes says that the film is all but guaranteed to hit the $1 billion mark worldwide – a first for Cruise’s long and storied career.

The star’s previous top-earner globally was Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which made $791 million worldwide in 2018. Cruise has been focusing on franchise films in the last decade – the only outliers are Rock of Ages (which truly feels like it came out ages ago), Oblivion, and American Made. With two more Mission: Impossible films already dated for 2023 and 2024 releases, Cruise has set up a nice little late-period bout with himself.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: 'Top Gun: Maverick': How Hangman Honors Iceman's Legacy

Maverick fell by a measly 15% in its fourth weekend domestically, finishing with $44 million, which is the third-biggest fourth weekend haul in history. The two films that did better are Avatar and American Sniper – although the latter was expanding after a limited release. Internationally, it added $39 million this weekend. Japan ($5.4 million, $42.8 total), the U.K. ($5.1 million, $71.5 total), and Australia ($4.8 million, $40.1 total) were the film’s top territories in its fourth weekend, followed by France, Brazil and Germany. Malaysia and Singapore actually witnessed a weekend-on-weekend improvement. If Maverick performs conservatively from here on out, it’ll still conclude its run with $550 domestic, with a $600 million finish on the cards.

As expected for a Cruise vehicle, Maverick is proving to be the leggiest $100 million-plus opener ever, already outperforming Star Wars: The Force Awakens by that metric, and poised to overtake Wonder Woman and Shrek 2 soon. Maverick is the quintessential four-quadrant hit, and was the obvious choice over the Father’s Day weekend.

The film also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro, Manny Jacinto, and Val Kilmer. You can watch Maverick in theaters, and read the official synopsis down below: