Ever since its release in late May, Top Gun: Maverick has been proving that it definitely has the need for speed as it blows past every box office milestone that it can with no sign of slowing down. The latest milestone that the film has gone by is crossing the $900 million threshold after 25 days of its theatrical release, with the global cumulative earnings of the critically acclaimed sequel currently sitting at $901,855,566 million.

Of this global gross earning for the film, the domestic cumulative earnings for the film sits at $474,755,566 million to date with the rest of the $427,100,000 million coming from the international markets. Fans not only want to see the Tom Cruise-starring sequel, but they also want to experience it all over again. In the four weekends since the film's domestic release, it is reported that 16% of the audience has returned for more than one viewing of the film, with 4% returning 3 times or more. This success makes not only makes Top Gun: Maverick Cruise’s highest opener of all time, but it’s also now his highest-grossing film of all time in just 25 days, surpassing the previous holder of that title Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

The film is also now the highest-grossing Cruise movie in 23 markets, including the United Kingdom, Australia, and Brazil with the film also being Paramount Pictures’ biggest live-action movie in 15 markets, including the United Kingdom, Australia, France, and Brazil. This milestone only serves to further demonstrate Top Gun: Maverick's monstrous success since its release, with it surpassing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as the highest-grossing domestic movie of 2022 with it currently chopping at the heals of the latest Marvel movie on the worldwide box office gross as well, currently trailing behind by just around $40 million. The film is also Paramount Pictures' second-highest-grossing film of all time, sitting only behind James Cameron's Titanic.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: 'Jurassic World Dominion' IMAX Total Stomps Past $41.5 Million Mark

Top Gun: Maverick sees Cruise return to the character that he played in the original 1986 film Top Gun. Picking up 30 years after the original film, he must train a group of expert pilots to complete a seemingly impossible mission while also dealing with the demons of his past. In addition to Cruise, the cast of the film also includes Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer. The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski with a Screenplay by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie based on a story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks. Jerry Bruckheimer, Cruise, McQuarrie, and David Ellison serve as producers on the film with executive producers on the project being Tommy Harper, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Chad Oman, Mike Stenson.

Top Gun: Maverick is currently available exclusively in theaters.