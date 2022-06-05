It’s not just the domestic audiences that are lapping up Top Gun: Maverick. The legacy sequel is showing incredible numbers internationally as well. Maverick has made $257 million in 64 overseas territories, taking its worldwide total to $548 million after a second-weekend haul of $81.7 million. Domestically, Maverick has also made $291 million. Notably, the film isn’t playing in China and Russia, and hasn’t yet been released in South Korea, where it will arrive on June 23, following a promotional tour by the team.

Paramount displayed immense faith in the movie, holding onto it during the entire course of the pandemic, and sending star Tom Cruise on a globe-trotting publicity tour that took him to San Diego, London, Cannes, and Tokyo. The film opened with record-breaking numbers last week, on the back of spectacular reviews.

The U.K. remains the film’s top international market, with nearly $47.8 million. It actually jumped 4% Friday-to-Friday, and fans seem to be in a celebratory mood generally, with the Platinum Jubilee holiday weekend perhaps playing a key role in the film’s performance. Similarly, New Zealand also witnessed a 6% uptick in sales, while Australia dropped by 6% for a running total of $23.4 million.

Image via Paramount Pictures

In Japan, Maverick has made $21.9 million. Additionally, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Thailand all saw Friday-to-Friday jumps. The film has made $12.8 million in the Middle East, while key markets such as Brazil, Italy, and Mexico witnessed declines owing to the early release of Jurassic World Dominion.

The third installment of the Jurassic Park sequel trilogy made $56 million internationally in a handful of markets this weekend, ahead of its stateside debut next week. Other key territories for Maverick are the Netherlands ($3.4 million), Spain ($3.2 million), Switzerland ($2.6 million), Malaysia ($2.6 million), and Singapore ($2 million).

A sequel to the late Tony Scott’s 1986 blockbuster, which propelled Cruise to superstardom, Maverick is directed by Joseph Kosinski. The film also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro, Manny Jacinto, and Val Kilmer. You can watch the film in theaters (if you haven't already), and read the official synopsis down below: