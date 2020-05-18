We Need to Talk About Maverick & Goose’s Impact as a Power Couple in ‘Top Gun’

It’s about time we talked about Top Gun, not because the Tony Scott-directed movie turned 34 years old on May 16 or because we were, once upon a time, fully ready for Top Gun: Maverick to hit theaters this summer. No, the real reason we need to talk about Top Gun is because we need to discuss the impact of the powerful, loving relationship between Maverick (Tom Cruise) and Goose (Anthony Edwards) which highlights key themes in this otherwise flashy, hyper-masculine ’80s action flick.

Before we dive too deep, I have to say right off the bat there is no shade intended for the legend, Kelly McGillis. McGillis is so very good as Charlie, the person Top Gun wants us to believe is Maverick’s love interest. Unfortunately, Maverick’s actual love interests are F-14 Tomcats, Goose, and then Charlie, or maybe Goose, F-14 Tomcats, and then Charlie. But no matter which way you order it, Charlie is in last place.

Maverick and Goose are the unequivocal, unbeatable, central couple of Top Gun. While I don’t necessarily mean a romantic couple, there is still a deep, abiding fraternal love between these two pilots which make Top Gun the kind of movie you want to return to over and over again. Sure, Cruise and Edwards’ chemistry as these best buds trying to make it through Topgun (formally known as Naval Fighter Weapons School) helps sell Maverick and Goose’s relationship. But it’s also very much down to Scott’s direction as well as Jim Cash and Jack Epps Jr.‘s. Every moving part in the Maverick and Goose Top Gun equation reminds us constantly as we watch just how ride-or-die these dudes are for each other.

Maverick and Goose are really two halves of the same person and the fact they found each other in the one career path which you just know in your bones is the only one which brings them true joy is pretty dang special. Maverick and Goose’s chemistry as a power couple is — spell it out with me — P-A-L-P-A-B-L-E and extremely good, pure, and everything in between. Maverick is a whippersnapper alpha bachelor with a chip on his shoulder. Goose is a father, husband, a man who’s here for a good time. Even though they have different backgrounds, Maverick and Goose are bonded by their love of flying, which you can practically feel radiating off the screen every time you watch this movie. Maverick gives Goose the confidence to be bold and take risks, while Goose stabilizes Maverick and keeps him rooted to reality. Goose is also an incredible wingman, both in the air and on the ground. If you don’t believe me, may I direct your attention to the very iconic “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin'” scene.

The Rosetta Stone of Maverick and Goose’s impenetrable bond, the foundation which makes scenes like the utterly joyous “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin'” scene possible, is the one where Goose comes to Maverick’s apartment to have a heart-to-heart after Maverick once again tried to pull off a risky stunt during a first training exercise. Maverick is a young pilot, trying to make his own way as a pilot while trying to be the great airman his father was. Goose, truly the most stand-up family man of anyone in this movie, grounds Maverick, telling him the showing off has to stop because it’s risking both of their careers and ability to even graduate from Topgun. As the calm but insistent request hits Maverick, he tells Goose, “You’re my family. I won’t let you down,” and you know it’s true because Maverick would never want to do anything to jeopardize Goose’s well-being.

Maverick and Goose’s relationship has a major impact on Top Gun. In an otherwise testosterone-filled, traditionally masculine, sweat-filled picture of a certain kind of revered heroism, Maverick and Goose bring some necessary softness and sweetness. Their relationship and power couple status in Top Gun illuminates the importance of sensitivity, of feeling, of retaining a connection to your own humanity in a field which trains pilots to be critical and make the tough decisions. Maverick and Goose are bonded for life through their shared passions but help make each other better people. Their example is a reminder tenderness isn’t gendered and male friendships don’t have to be rooted in some performance of masculinity with eradicates any kind of love or deep emotion. For all of this to be shown in a movie like Top Gun in the mid-80s? Downright fantastic, if you ask me.

And then there’s Goose’s death, which has a profound impact on Maverick’s life. How do you cope when it feels like you’ve lost a soulmate? Top Gun shows Maverick pulling himself together in the aftermath, even as he grapples with survivor’s guilt. We all knew Maverick would succeed, graduate at the top of his Topgun class, but the inability to share his success with Goose is deeply felt. As we see in the Top Gun: Maverick trailer, signs of Goose pop up, implying Maverick is almost guided by the spirit of his best friend throughout the rest of his career. In one shot, you can spy a fading photo of Goose on Maverick’s locker door. And, of course, the fact that Goose’s son, Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), a.k.a. Rooster, is going to be a student of Mav’s will be pretty impactful, too.

The kind of best friend love Maverick and Goose have for one another is the stuff we can only hope to find at some point in our lives. Through life’s highs and lows, everyone deserves to have a Maverick or Goose by their side. You can keep all the shirtless volleyball scenes and sunset motorcycle rides set to the tune of “Take My Breath Away” because Maverick and Goose’s relationship is the heart, soul, and romantic center of Top Gun and it always will be.

Top Gun is now available on 4K Ultra HD. Get the latest updates on Top Gun: Maverick right here.