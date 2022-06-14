Top Gun: Maverick continues its box office domination, officially passing $400 million at the domestic box office and leapfrogging the other massive blockbuster of the year, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It now sits comfortably as the highest grossing film of the year stateside, becoming only the second film, along with Spider-Man: No Way Home, to pass the $400 million domestic benchmark since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

So far, the Tom Cruise sequel film has continued to smashed box office expectations in just about every way. On the international front, Maverick pulled in a solid $362 million, bringing its global total up to $783.8 million. Given ticket sales are still going strong, the film is well within striking distance of the coveted $1 billion mark reserved for only the biggest blockbusters of them all. The film also hit a high watermark for Cruise's career in the U.S. and should easily overtake his global record holder, Mission Impossible: Fallout, which sits at $791 million. Adjusted for inflation, it'll also likely pass the original Top Gun's adjusted $440 million mark, definitively placing it atop the Cruise food chain. At least, until the next Mission Impossible releases.

Maverick got off to a roaring start on Memorial Day weekend, posting a stunning $248 million globally over that period. Since then, the film has remained a consistent presence signaled by a record low second weekend drop of only 32% domestically. It should hold on to the domestic record for the year given those steady, consistent gains, but it won't be uncontested. Two more Marvel giants will step into the ring to claim the 2022 crown: Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There's also Minions: The Rise of Gru on the horizon which will capitalize on the long-running and wildly popular Illumination franchise.

Image via Paramount Pictures

If there's anything to take away from this, it's that Maverick has proven the power of a good sequel. Despite the possibility of all the usual pitfalls that come with revisiting a popular franchise, the film has been universally praised as a formidable followup to the beloved Cruise classic with some even going as far to say it has surpassed the long shadow of its predecessor. Critics and audiences find themselves in agreement on the film too as Rotten Tomatoes places the audience and critics scores at 99% and 97% respectively. Collider's own Ross Bonaime also held the film in high regard, saying, "Top Gun: Maverick is a marvel of a film, one that will truly take your breath away."

Aside from Cruise who reprises his role as the titular Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, the film also stars Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, Greg Tarzan Davis, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, and fellow Top Gun alum Val Kilmer. Joseph Kosinski directed the film with a reported budget of $170 million. Maverick is still playing in theaters if you haven't had the chance to see it yet. Read the official synopsis for the film below.