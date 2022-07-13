Top Gun: Maverick has officially soared past not only the rest of its box office competition, but the rest of its competition at Paramount Pictures across the studio’s entire 110-year history. Paramount has just announced that the high-flying sequel to 1986’s Top Gun is officially their number one top domestic grossing film of all time, bringing in $601.9 million at the domestic box office and surpassing one of the most iconic films of all time: Titanic.

The Tom Cruise-led action film has been breaking box office records since it hit theaters over Memorial Day weekend — including becoming Cruise’s highest grossing film of all time and passing $1 billion at the global box office — but this newest record might just be its most impressive. Titanic grossed a total of $600.7 million at the box office during its initial release, and has held the number one spot in Paramount’s line-up for twenty-five years, a whopping amount of time. (For context, that’s as long as this writer has been alive!) But it looks like, even more than their desire to see a tragic love story, audiences around the world are still feeling the need — the need for speed.

"For 110 years, Paramount Pictures has produced and distributed some of the most iconic films in Hollywood history, including the all-time classic Titanic, which marks its 25th anniversary this year," said Brian Robbins, President and CEO of Paramount Pictures. "Top Gun: Maverick is a phenomenal motion picture, and we take deep pride in celebrating this tremendous achievement alongside Tom Cruise, our filmmakers and cast, our marketing and distribution teams, and, of course, all the new and original Top Gun fans, without whom this wouldn’t have been possible.”

Globally, Maverick is still bringing in impressive numbers, returning to the top of the international box office last week for an international total of $595.6 million, combining with the $601.9 million domestic total for an overhaul haul of $1.19 billion — and it’s still running in theaters! With a combination of nostalgia, high-flying action in real F-18s, and a talented cast of newcomers, Maverick has set itself up for a place in the history books, defying its multiple COVID-related delays and expectations the world over. And from our perspective? It deserves it.

If you still haven't entered the danger zone, Top Gun: Maverick, also starring Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Greg Tarzan Davis, Danny Ramirez, Lewis Pullman, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, and Val Kilmer, is playing now in theaters.