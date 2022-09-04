Even months after its theatrical release, Paramount Picture's Top Gun: Maverick continues to demonstrate an unending need for speed as it continues to soar high with its constant milestone-passing run. The Tom Cruise-starring blockbuster has once again made history, having now officially become the 10th highest-grossing IMAX film of all time globally.

Over this weekend, Top Gun: Maverick was shown on 315 IMAX screens across the world, bringing in an additional $1.2 million to the IMAX global cume since its release back on May 27, 2022. This brought the total to a staggering $106.6 million (thru Monday) and thus broke into IMAX's global top 10. The four-day domestic IMAX box office estimate is $513 thousand, which brings the domestic total to $53.4M. The international weekend estimate is $717 thousand, for a running international cume of $53 million.

Top Gun: Maverick currently sits at #6 for the highest-grossing film at the domestic box office, taking the place from Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War last month and is currently Paramount's #1 highest-grossing movie of all-time, surpassing James Cameron's 1997 classic Titanic back in mid-July. It also broke another record in the last few days as it had its digital release and became the best-selling week-one digital sell-through release of all time in the United States. The film is Cruise's highest-grossing film in his long and storied career, with the film not just being a commercial success but also a success with critics and audiences as the film rests at a 96% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes and an even more impressive audience rating of 99%.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: Summer 2022 Box Office Roundup: Who Were the Big Winners?

Taking place 30 years after the original 1986 film, Top Gun: Maverick follows Cruise's titular character Maverick as he returns to Top Gun to train a group of young pilots so that they can complete what appears to be an impossible mission. Along with Cruise, the all-star ensemble cast includes Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Jon Hamm, with Val Kilmer returning as "Iceman."

Top Gun: Maverick is still in theaters and available to stream on digital right now. The 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD releases are available to pre-order ahead of their November 1 arrival. Check out the trailer of the massive blockbuster film down below.