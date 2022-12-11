With $110.3 million globally, Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick is now the ninth-highest grossing film in the IMAX format of all time. Maverick was recently re-released in (predominantly large-format) domestic theaters, perhaps in a bid to push it past the $1.5 billion mark at the worldwide box office as it enters the awards season with major heat. The film was designed as a big screen experience, as evidenced by its stunning IMAX photography, which drew audiences back to the theaters for multiple repeat viewings.

Starring Tom Cruise as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a role that he first played in the beloved original Top Gun, the film has made over $718 million domestically, with an additional $770 million from overseas territories. It is currently the fifth-biggest movie of all time at the domestic box office, behind Avatar ($785 million), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($814 million), Avengers: Endgame (858 million) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936 million). Globally, the film ranks 11, behind Furious 7 ($1.514 billion).

Maverick dominated the domestic box office for several weeks after its record-breaking $160 million Memorial Day weekend debut earlier this year, and topped what has been a massively successful 2022 for the recently-struggling Paramount. The studio has had a remarkable comeback after a couple of worrying years, with six theatrical hits this year. Besides Maverick, Paramount released Smile, Scream, Jackass Forever, The Lost City, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 this year.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: What Makes 'Tron: Legacy' a Stylistic Precursor to 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Released 36 years after the original film, which was directed by the late Tony Scott, Maverick has broken multiple box office records, earning critical acclaim along the way. It was recently named the year’s best film by the National Board of Review, and among the 10 best films of 2022 by the American Film Institute. Maverick is also hotly favored to score a Best Picture nod (presumably in addition to several others) at the upcoming Academy Awards.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro, Manny Jacinto, and Val Kilmer. You can watch our interview with Kosinski here, and read the film’s official synopsis down below.