The Tom Cruise-starring film Top Gun: Maverick flew into theaters at Mach 10 when it first debuted back on May 27. Now, more than a month after its release along with added competition from other highly anticipated films and blockbusters like Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder and Jordan Peele's Nope, the acclaimed film continues to show its need for speed as it continues to make great earnings at the box office. This weekend saw the beloved sequel pull in an addition $900,000 at the IMAX box office, pushing the film passed the $100 million milestone at the IMAX box office.

This is just the latest milestone that the film has surpassed, with the film currently sitting at $650.1 million in the full domestic box office, putting it at 9th place in the biggest domestic box office cumulative earning of all time and sending 2012's The Avengers down to the 10th spot. The film surpassed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as the highest-grossing movie of 2022 before eventually going on to pass the $1 Billion mark for total worldwide box office back in late June, just under a month after its release and making it one of the less than 50 films to ever make it pass the 10 digit milestone.

In addition to all of these successes, Top Gun: Maverick has also become Paramount's #1 highest grossing move of all-time, surpassing James Cameron's 1997 classic Titanic. To put this success into context, the original 1986 Top Gun grossed a total of $353.8 million at the box office. The film has also become Cruise's highest-grossing film of all-time and has received acclaim from both audiences and critics with the blockbuster sitting at 96% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes and an even more impressive audience rating of 99%.

Image via Paramount Pictures

Top Gun: Maverick picks up 30 years after the first film as Cruise's titular character Maverick returns to Top Gun to train a group of young pilots so that they can complete what appears to be an impossible mission. Along with Cruise, the all-star ensemble cast includes Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Val Kilmer.

Top Gun: Maverick is still in theaters with no word on when its theatrical run is expected to end, so this number will continue to grow. Check out our interview with director Joseph Kosinki and producer Jerry Bruckheimer below: