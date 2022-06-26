IMAX saw sizable box office success this weekend, bringing in $10 million. This is thanks largely to continued success for major summer blockbusters like Jurassic World Dominion and Top Gun: Maverick leading the pack as well as the second-weekend earnings of Disney Pixar’s new animated film Lightyear and the debut of Elvis taking place on Friday, June 24.

Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount continues to soar high and fast for IMAX, still retaining strong holds in select markets in its fifth weekend since release. Tom Cruise’s sequel adds a global IMAX of $5 million this weekend, with $1.6 million coming from the domestic market. This brings the cumulative domestic total for the film to $48.7 million. Top Gun: Maverick launched in South Korea this week, generating an enormous $1.3 million in IMAX gross, nearly 11% of the nationwide total, from only 17 screens. This would make it the 10th highest-grossing IMAX opening weekend all time for South Korea. The IMAX international weekend box office for the film comes out to $3.4 million and brings the international total to $37 million. The worldwide total reaches an impressive $85.6 million in global IMAX box office to date.

This weekend only continues to cement the monstrous success of Top Gun: Maverick, with the film having passed the $1 Billion for total worldwide box office, surpassing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as the highest-grossing movie of 2022. The film is also Paramount Pictures' second-highest-grossing film of all time, sitting only behind James Cameron's Titanic.

Universal’s Jurassic World Dominion took another bite out of the box office this weekend, adding $3.8 million to their total IMAX box office this weekend. The Colin Trevorrow-directed sequel grossed $1.8 million domestically this weekend, taking the North American IMAX cumulative earnings to $24.5 million. The IMAX network in China adds $1.4 million for a running cume of $12 million. The remaining international markets hauled in $500K for a cumulative income of $12 million. The global IMAX total for Jurassic World Dominion is a massive $49 million.

Lightyear flew into theaters for its second weekend with a global IMAX gross of $600K for the weekend. This brings the running domestic total to $1.9 million for the latest Disney Pixar film, with a global IMAX total of $2.9 million. Along with Buzz's second weekend, Baz Luhrman’s Elvis rocked into international theaters for its first weekend in 184 screens. The IMAX international weekend represents $560K for the film.

Universal and Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru opens worldwide in 36 markets this week on July 1.