In some territories, it actually showed an improvement over last weekend's figures.

Top Gun: Maverick added $18.5 million at the IMAX box office globally in its second weekend, taking its running IMAX total to $39.7 million worldwide. In North America, the film fell by just 21%, raking in $11 million from IMAX, which made for a 12.7% share of the domestic total.

Most international territories registered only minor drops in IMAX figures, while some actually showed an uptick in numbers. The best holds came from Australia (+4%), Brazil (+15%), Mexico (+9%), Taiwan (+25%), Saudi Arabia (+24%), Hong Kong (+11%), Chile (+6%), Colombia (+13%), Philippines (+16%), Singapore (6%), Thailand (+3%), South Africa (+3%), Costa Rica (+18%), Dominican Republic (+90%), Guatemala (+21%), Panama (+56%), Trinidad & Tobago (+21%), and Cambodia (+39%).

Territories where the film dropped include Japan (-4%), UK & Ireland (-16%), Belgium (-13%), Italy (-12%), Argentina (-14%), Malaysia (-8%), Norway (-24%), Denmark (-22%), Sweden (-20%), United Arab Emirates (-21%), and Aruba (-21%).

Maverick only has a few more days left to squeeze out all the juice that it can from IMAX, arguably the ideal format to watch the film in. It was shot in IMAX using the IMAX-Certified Sony Venice 6K Full Frame cameras by cinematographer Claudio Miranda. Next weekend, Jurassic World Dominion will roar to life in 1,322 IMAX theaters in 76 international territories. A Jurassic World Dominion live event will be broadcast into 71 IMAX screens on Thursday in North America.

Maverick’s continued success at the global box office is a reason to celebrate. Not only does it prove that audiences are willing to wait for an appointment viewing on the big screen, but the film has also attracted older demographics back to the cinemas. Maverick is expected to make $86 million stateside in its sophomore weekend overall, taking its running total to $291 million. Worldwide, the film is eyeing $500 million by the end of the weekend.

A sequel to the late Tony Scott's 1986 blockbuster, Maverick is directed by Joseph Kosinski. The film stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro, Manny Jacinto, and Val Kilmer.