A new poster for Top Gun: Maverick teases the exclusive IMAX experience of the highly-anticipated sequel. Featuring Tom Cruise in the cockpit of a jet fighter, the new poster takes fans on a trip to the past while we all get ready to see the star returning as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.

While IMAX always offers 26% more image space than regular widescreen exhibitions, Top Gun: Maverick also holds a few surprises for fans choosing to watch the movie in the unique format. That’s because the sequel was shot with 6 IMAX-certified cameras strapped into real F-18 cockpits, capturing the adrenaline-inducing flights in the Top Gun: Maverick with the best quality possible. That’s one more reason to catch the upcoming film on an IMAX screen, which also offers precision sound to increase the audience immersion.

In Top Gun: Maverick, the titular pilot is back and leading a new class of aspiring aviators, a responsibility he tried to avoid for his entire Navy career. Unfortunately for Maverick, duty calls, and he’ll have to train the next generation of pilots to take his place. Unfortunately, that means working with his old nemesis, Tom "Iceman" Kazansky (Val Kilmer), who became the commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet. To make matters even more delicate, one of Maverick’s students is the son of Nick "Goose" Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards), Maverick’s late copilot. In the original Top Gun, Maverick is partially responsible for Goose’s death in combat, and the sequel will force the old pilot to face the errors of his past.

Alongside Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick stars Miles Teller as Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, Goose's son. The sequel’s cast also features Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro, and Manny Jacinto. In addition, Joseph Kosinski takes the mantle of the franchise from original Top Gun director Tony Scott. The script was written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie.

Here’s the official synopsis for Top Gun: Maverick:

Test pilot Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Cruise) has purposely dodged an advancement in rank after thirty years of service. One day Maverick is called to be put in charge of training a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission under the orders of his fellow naval aviator friend and former rival, Tom "Iceman" Kazansky (Kilmer), who is the commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet. Among them is Lieutenant Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Teller), the son of Maverick's late best friend Nick "Goose" Bradshaw (Edwards).

Top Gun: Maverick premiered last week on CinemaCon to raving reviews. The film is also set to screen next month at the Cannes Film Festival. However, fans everywhere will only be able to watch the sequel once it hits commercial theaters on May 27. Check out the new IMAX poster below:

