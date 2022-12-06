If you loved Top Gun: Maverick or have just heard all the buzz on one of the year’s best movies, I’ve got some cool news to share. This Friday night at the IMAX theater at the Grove in Los Angeles, Collider is partnering up with Paramount Pictures to giveaway tickets to the 7pm showing, and we’ll have director Joseph Kosinski for the post-screening Q&A!

If you’d like to attend our special IMAX event, you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Top Gun: Maverick in IMAX at The Grove.” In the body of the email, please include your name and if you’d like to bring a guest. Since the screening is Friday night, I’m going to pick winners either Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning and will email the winners soon after.

If you’ve only seen Top Gun: Maverick in a regular theater, this might be one of your last chances to see it in IMAX. And you want to see Maverick in IMAX. That’s because Kosinski went out of his way to make this an IMAX experience. He did this by putting six IMAX-certified cameras into the real F-18 cockpits and the footage is incredible. You’ve never seen anything like this because Cruise and the cast were really in the planes and cameras weren’t small enough to fit in an F-18 cockpit until now.

Also, the film includes nearly one hour of IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio, which means you see up to 26% more picture in select sequences throughout the film. Trust me, Top Gun: Maverick is one of those movies you want to see on the biggest screen possible, which is why I’m excited to partner up with IMAX and Paramount on this screening Friday night.

Top Gun: Maverick stars Miles Teller as Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, Goose's son, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Monica Barbaro, Charles Parnell, Danny Ramirez, Manny Jacinto, Bashir Salahuddin, Jay Ellis, Jake Picking, Raymond Lee, and Jean Louisa Kelly. The film's screenplay is written by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, with story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks based on characters created by Jim Cash & Jack Epps, Jr.

McQuarrie, Cruise, Jerry Bruckheimer, and David Ellison serve as producers, with Tommy Harper, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Chad Oman, and Mike Stenson executive producing.

For more on the sequel, you can read Ross Bonaime's glowing review and watch the recent trailer below.