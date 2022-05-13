If you’ve been hearing all the incredible buzz for Top Gun: Maverick and can’t wait to see the Tom Cruise-led sequel in IMAX, I’m about to make some of you very happy. On Tuesday, May 24th at 6 pm in the Los Angeles area, Collider is partnering up with IMAX and Paramount Pictures for a very special free screening of Top Gun: Maverick before it’s in theaters, and we’ll have director Joseph Kosinski for the post-screening Q&A. Also, not only will everyone see the movie in an incredible IMAX theater with laser projection, but we’re also going to have a pre-screening reception with food and drinks!

It’s going to be an incredible night.

If you’d like to attend our special IMAX event, you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Top Gun: Maverick in IMAX.” In the body of the email, please include your name and if you’d like to bring a guest. Since so many people are going to try and RSVP for this one, you might want to include in the body of the email why you should be one of the people that gets in.

I saw Top Gun: Maverick at CinemaCon and it’s one of those rare Hollywood blockbusters that nails every aspect of movie-making. The performances are fantastic, the action sequences are incredible, and it actually makes the original film better with the way it adds to Maverick’s story. Walking around the con after the screening, Top Gun: Maverick was the only thing everyone was talking about and all I heard were raves from attendees and journalists.

Top Gun: Maverick is also one of those movies that you really want to see in IMAX. That’s because Kosinski went out of his way to make this an IMAX experience. He did this by putting six IMAX-certified cameras into the real F-18 cockpits and the footage is incredible. You’ve never seen anything like this because Cruise and the cast were really in the planes and cameras weren’t small enough to fit in an F-18 cockpit until now.

Also, the film includes nearly one hour of IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio, which means you see up to 26% more picture in select sequences throughout the film. Trust me, Top Gun: Maverick is one of those movies you want to see on the biggest screen possible, which is why I’m so excited to partner up with IMAX and Paramount on this screening.

Top Gun: Maverick stars Miles Teller as Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, Goose's son, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Monica Barbaro, Charles Parnell, Danny Ramirez, Manny Jacinto, Bashir Salahuddin, Jay Ellis, Jake Picking, Raymond Lee, and Jean Louisa Kelly. The film's screenplay is written by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, with story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks based on characters created by Jim Cash & Jack Epps, Jr.

McQuarrie, Cruise, Jerry Bruckheimer, and David Ellison serve as producers, with Tommy Harper, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Chad Oman, and Mike Stenson executive producing.

For more on the sequel, you can read Ross Bonaime’s glowing review and watch the recent trailer below. If you have any questions about the screening please reach out on Twitter. Again the screening is Tuesday, May 24th at 6 pm.

Top Gun: Maverick is only in theaters May 27th.

