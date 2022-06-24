Since the global release of the Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, the movie has gone on to impress both domestically and across the globe. The Tom Cruise-led sequel is packed with many great performances, incredible scenes and brilliant visuals and now you can view this masterpiece in IMAX at select theaters near you.

IMAX has announced that starting this Friday, we can all take to the skies with Top Gun: Maverick at an IMAX theater. This is one of those films that one simply has to see at an IMAX theater given that the film contains almost an hour of footage that was filmed IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio. This means for those who get to see the film in this format, you would be able to see during select sequences throughout the film, 26% more of the picture. Seeing movies at the theater is an experience, an IMAX theater will offer the very best sound and vision experience for your viewing pleasure.

A simple truth to visually experiencing things is, that the more of our field of vision an image occupies, the more immersive and real it feels. With IMAX viewings you have bigger screens and this would be of huge benefit when the flight sequences of Top Gun: Maverick kick in. During real aerial maneuvers, director Joseph Kosinski put cameras into the real F-18 fighter jet cockpits that Cruise and the cast used and the footage it returned is amazing. Next to the images we come to the immersive movie sounds and to transport you into the seat of an F-18, the roaring of those jet engines needs to be crisp and clear.

During CinemaCon back in April, Collider’s Steve Weintraub saw Top Gun: Maverick and referred to it as a movie-going experience that you need to have in IMAX. "That’s because Kosinski went out of his way to make this an IMAX experience," Weintraub said and later added, "Trust me, Top Gun: Maverick is one of those movies you want to see on the biggest screen possible, which is why I’m so excited to partner up with IMAX and Paramount on this screening."

Top Gun: Maverick sees the return of Tom Cruise to reprise his role as the titular Maverick from the original film, the 1986 Top Gun. Whilst grappling with the demons from his past, the ace pilot must train a new generation of Top Gun pilots as they prepare to undertake a seemingly impossible mission. The cast has alongside Cruise, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, and Greg Tarzan Davis. Top Gun alum, Val Kilmer also stars in the film.

Tickets are on sale to watch Top Gun: Maverick on IMAX and other standard theaters.