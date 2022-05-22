The return of Top Gun is ready to land in theaters with Top Gun: Maverick releasing in just a few days. Ahead of its May 25 premiere, IMAX has announced that the highly anticipated sequel will launch in 755 IMAX theaters in 71 territories next week.

It only makes sense that the film would be released in so many IMAX theaters as the movie was filmed for IMAX. The film contains nearly an hour of footage that was filmed in IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio, meaning that the audience will get to see 26% more of the picture during select sequences throughout the film. No wonder the film's star Tom Cruise was so adamant about the film being released in theaters as this version of the movie will provide an entirely unique experience.

Collider's own Steve Weintraub saw Top Gun: Maverick back in April during CinemaCon, and he says that it was not just a move that "nails every aspect of movie-making," but also that it is a move-going experience that you need to have in IMAX. "That’s because Kosinski went out of his way to make this an IMAX experience," said Weintraub. "He did this by putting six IMAX-certified cameras into the real F-18 cockpits and the footage is incredible. You’ve never seen anything like this because Cruise and the cast were really in the planes and cameras weren’t small enough to fit in an F-18 cockpit until now." This along with the previously mentioned IMAX Expanded Aspect Ratio makes this the ideal viewing experience. "Trust me, Top Gun: Maverick is one of those movies you want to see on the biggest screen possible, which is why I’m so excited to partner up with IMAX and Paramount on this screening."

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Soars Above the Original With One of the Best Blockbusters in Years | Review

The story of Top Gun: Maverick Cruise returning to his role as the titular Maverick from the 1986 film and sees the ace pilot teaching the next generation of Top Gun pilots. These pilots include Miles Teller as Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, the son of Nick "Goose" Bradshaw, Anthony Edwards' character from the original, and Maverick's late copilot. The rest of the starring cast includes Val Kilmer as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Monica Barbaro, Charles Parnell, Danny Ramirez, Manny Jacinto, Bashir Salahuddin, Jay Ellis, Jake Picking, Raymond Lee, and Jean Louisa Kelly.

The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski with a screenplay written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie, with a story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks based on characters created by Jim Cash & Jack Epps, Jr. Tommy Harper, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Chad Oman, and Mike Stenson serve as executive producers on the project with McQuarrie, Cruise, Jerry Bruckheimer, and David Ellison producing.

Top Gun: Maverick is set to soar into 755 IMAX theaters in 71 territories on May 25.

More 'Ghostbusters' Movies Happening According to Sony Chairman

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Matt Villei (444 Articles Published) Matt Villei is a Senior News Writer for Collider. Having a deep appreciation for the games, films, and books that he experienced growing up, Matt wanted to learn the inner workings of how these pieces of media were made. He graduated from Hofstra University with a Film Studies degree and a Creative Writing minor with the hope of one day making a game like the ones he grew up playing. When not writing, he plays some games, watches some professional wrestling, and spends some time with his two Golden Retrievers. More From Matt Villei

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe