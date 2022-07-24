We’re currently in the middle of the glorious return of the blockbuster summer movie season. There have been many amazing and successful films that have graced the silver screen, reminding audiences that there’s nothing quite like the movies. Even though it's almost the end of July, Top Gun: Maverick is still flying high at the box office. On the film's ninth weekend of release, Maverick has made an insanely impressive $16.4 million at the International box office in 65 markets bringing its international total to $647.1 million.

Most of the weekend total comes from Korea where Maverick made $4.1 million in its fifth weekend of release which brings that territory’s total up to $53.3 million. However, in most markets, this film is in its ninth weekend. The highlights include Top Gun making $2.4 million in Japan (total $72.7 million), $1.2 million in the United Kingdom(total $91.9 million), France and Australia both making $1.1 million respectively (totals $48.5 million, $58.8 million), and Germany making $865,000(total $29.9 million). Most major markets found Top Gun in the top five at the box office with many finding the film still in the top three. It's all the more impressive when you consider that the holdover for Maverick only dropped 19% between weekends.

The continued box office success of Maverick can’t be boiled down to just one reason. However, it all starts with the film being an amazing cinematic experience that has to be seen on the biggest screen possible. This is also the rare sequel that is not only better than its classic original, but it's also a stunning masterpiece in its own right. This film is not only about aviation and war, but the incredibly human themes of friendship, legacy, loss, and our past informing and haunting our present make this a relatable emotional journey. How Maverick fights to stay relevant in the growing age of technology while dealing with the pain of growing older and losing the people he loves around him is one of the most laudable moments to experience in a theater, and that’s even before you get to the brilliant flight sequences and jaw-dropping third act.

This film is a rare concoction of blissful escapism that beautifully reminds us of the various wonders of the world while also being an emotional action-packed journey of self-discovery. Tom Cruise has helped movie fans rediscover their love for the cinematic experience and the famous actor took a risk by giving this film the traditional 90-day release window. With the film now about to end its second full month of release, that is a risk that has majorly paid off with the second billion-dollar film of the pandemic era.

Once the sun sets on Top Gun: Maverick and Lady Gaga starts to sing, this is an adventure that will make any grown man cry. The film is now hovering around the $1.3 billion mark worldwide and shows no signs of slowing down. There’s still time to see Top Gun in all its glory roaring on the big screen, so grab your wingman and fly down to your local theater to see what this record-breaking film is all about.

