It looks like Top Gun: Maverick is flying high once again. The legacy sequel has returned to the top spot at the international box office in its fifth weekend of release, with the film grossing an incredible $75 million worldwide.

Maverick came back to the number one spot this weekend and grossed over $44.5 million across a total of 65 international markets. Additionally, the film opened in Korea this week, premiering in the number one spot. In holdover markets, Top Gun: Maverick faired very well, only dropping 26% from last weekend. The shining weekend for Maverick brought its international cumulative box office to a whopping $484.7 million dollars.

Maverick has remained number one in Japan for its entire five-week run, bringing in $4.7 million dollars from 376 theaters. This week's box office in Japan is down only 15% since last week. Top Gun: Maverick also fared well in the UK and Australia, where it held steady at number two, just behind Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, pulling in $4.3 million and $3.6 million dollars respectively. Meanwhile, in France, it grossed $3.0 million dollars and came in third behind Jurassic World Dominion and Elvis.

In Germany, Maverick grossed $1.7 million in the fifth weekend of its run at 647 locations. In Germany, Maverick came in at number two at the box office, just behind Jurassic World. In Taiwan, the film brought in $1.3 million from 70 cinemas. Brazil brought in $1.2 million and is ranked number one at the box office.

Top Gun: Maverick has been an undisputed success at the box office, bringing much-needed success to Paramount after a long string of disappointments. The film, a long-awaited sequel to the perennially popular 1980s classic film Top Gun, balanced nostalgia with a fresh perspective. The film is Tom Cruise's most commercially successful film to date, a pretty big accomplishment for an actor as established as Cruise, who also starred in the original Top Gun film, a role which jump-started his career all the way back in the 1980s.

Top Gun: Maverick was directed by Joseph Kosinski. Along with Cruise, the film also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Greg Tarzan Davis, and fellow original star of Top Gun, Val Kilmer. And if you still haven't seen the film, don't worry, it looks like Maverick will be in flight for a long time to come.