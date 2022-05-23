They also talk about what they had the actors do to make sure they were prepared for the flying sequences.

With Top Gun: Maverick opening in theaters on May 27, I recently got to speak with director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer about making the phenomenal film. During the interview, they talked about Tom Cruise’s commitment to getting everything perfect, how they had the actors prepare for the flying sequences and the challenges of filming them, which sequences were the toughest to pull off, and what it’s been like waiting for the movie to come out.

I saw Top Gun: Maverick at CinemaCon and it’s one of those rare Hollywood blockbusters that nails every aspect of movie-making. The performances are fantastic, the action sequences are incredible, and it actually makes the original film better with the way it adds to Maverick’s story. Walking around the con after the screening, Top Gun: Maverick was the only thing everyone was talking about and all I heard were raves from attendees and journalists. For more on the film you can read Ross' glowing review.

Top Gun: Maverick is also one of those movies that you really want to see in IMAX. That’s because Kosinski went out of his way to make this an IMAX experience. He did this by putting six IMAX-certified cameras into the real F-18 cockpits and the footage is incredible. You’ve never seen anything like this because Cruise and the cast were really in the planes and cameras weren’t small enough to fit in an F-18 cockpit until now. Also, the film includes nearly one hour of IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio, which means you see up to 26% more picture in select sequences throughout the film. Trust me, Top Gun: Maverick is one of those movies you want to see on the biggest screen possible.

Top Gun: Maverick also stars Val Kilmer as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky, Jennifer Connelly as Penny Benjamin, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Monica Barbaro, Charles Parnell, Danny Ramirez, Manny Jacinto, Bashir Salahuddin, Jay Ellis, Jake Picking, Raymond Lee, and Jean Louisa Kelly. The film's screenplay is written by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, with story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks based on characters created by Jim Cash & Jack Epps, Jr.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Jerry Bruckheimer and Joseph Kosinski

What it’s been like waiting for people to be able to see the movie.

Which shot or sequence did they think would be the toughest to pull off and why?

How the actors trained for three months to be able to fly in the planes.

How Tom Cruise understands how to make a movie and does whatever he has to do to get it right.

Here’s the official synopsis for Top Gun: Maverick which hits theaters on May 27:

Test pilot Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Cruise) has purposely dodged an advancement in rank after thirty years of service. One day Maverick is called to be put in charge of training a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission under the orders of his fellow naval aviator friend and former rival, Tom "Iceman" Kazansky (Kilmer), who is the commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet. Among them is Lieutenant Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Teller), the son of Maverick's late best friend Nick "Goose" Bradshaw (Edwards).

