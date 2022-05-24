With director Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick opening in theaters on May 27, I recently got to speak with Jon Hamm, Charles Parnell and Bashir Salahuddin about making the phenomenal film. During the interview, they talked about what surprised them about working with Tom Cruise, what it’s been like waiting for the movie to come out, how Maverick is a roller coaster ride, the new camera technology used on the film, and working with cinematographer Claudio Miranda and their reaction to the incredible visuals.

I saw Top Gun: Maverick at Cinemacon and it’s one of those rare Hollywood blockbusters that nails every aspect of movie-making. The performances are fantastic, the action sequences are incredible, and it actually makes the original film better with the way it adds to Maverick’s story. Walking around the con after the screening, Top Gun: Maverick was the only thing everyone was talking about and all I heard were raves from attendees and journalists. For more on the film you can read Ross' glowing review.

Top Gun: Maverick is also one of those movies that you really want to see in IMAX. That’s because Kosinski went out of his way to make this an IMAX experience. He did this by putting six IMAX-certified cameras into the real F-18 cockpits and the footage is incredible. You’ve never seen anything like this because Cruise and the cast were really in the planes and cameras weren’t small enough to fit in an F-18 cockpit until now. Also, the film includes nearly one hour of IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio, which means you see up to 26% more picture in select sequences throughout the film. Trust me, Top Gun: Maverick is one of those movies you want to see on the biggest screen possible.

Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Top Gun: Maverick also stars Val Kilmer as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky, Jennifer Connelly as Penny Benjamin, Ed Harris, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Monica Barbaro, Danny Ramirez, Manny Jacinto, Jay Ellis, Jake Picking, Raymond Lee, and Jean Louisa Kelly. The film's screenplay is written by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, with story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks based on characters created by Jim Cash & Jack Epps, Jr.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Jon Hamm, Charles Parnell and Bashir Salahuddin

What has it been like waiting for the film to come out when they knew how great it was?

What was it like working with Cruise and did anything surprise them after getting to work with him?

How the film is a roller coaster ride and hits all the notes.

What was it like working with cinematographer Claudio Miranda and their reaction to the incredible visuals?

Here’s the official synopsis for Top Gun: Maverick which hits theaters on May 27:

Test pilot Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Cruise) has purposely dodged an advancement in rank after thirty years of service. One day Maverick is called to be put in charge of training a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission under the orders of his fellow naval aviator friend and former rival, Tom "Iceman" Kazansky (Kilmer), who is the commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet. Among them is Lieutenant Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Teller), the son of Maverick's late best friend Nick "Goose" Bradshaw (Edwards).

