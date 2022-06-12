Over the second weekend in June, big gains were made once again by the top box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. Another impressive weekend saw the Joseph Kosinski-directed action film break the $700 million mark, raising the cumulative worldwide gross of the sequel to $747 million.

The third weekend of the military-based action movie suffered only a 39% drop from the first weekend in June, making $52.7 million in its third Saturday and Sunday outing. The half a hundred million dollars was split between 64 international markets and places the film in tenth place for most money earned in weekend three grosses. In fact, all but one of the other nine films in the category grossed over $200 million in their opening weekends. Capturing tenth place, behind the Tom Cruise-lead action film, is the 2009 CGI-heavy Avatar, which still holds the record for the most money earned in the third weekend of a movie release with $68 million. Interestingly, Avatar will also be getting a sequel this year.

Elsewhere, Top Gun: Maverick has been getting rave reviews with an international cumulative sum to date of $353.7 million. The United Kingdom has contributed the majority of the total from the other 63 markets, having raked in an additional $7.0 million in its third weekend across the pond. This is down 45% from the previous tally, making the cumulative contribution of the British market a whopping $63 million. Just $200,000 shy of Great Britain is Japan — its 377 locations dropping a mere 6% from the second weekend and making an additional $33.9 million. Australia was the third country to score in the $6-7 million range, bringing in another $6.3 million across its 284 sites, which brought the total gross to $32.6 million.

Image via Universal

In France, across its almost 1,000 theaters, Top Gun: Maverick brought in $3.2 million, down 51% from its previous weekend outing. Both Germany and Brazil brought in close to $2.5 million, down 41% for the former and a mere 15% for the latter, though Germany still managed to bring its total to $18 million despite over half the decrease in tickets. Across the other 18 markets, Top Gun: Maverick earned $13.38 million, with Saudi Arabia and Denmark ranking the movie in the first spot above the highly anticipated Jurassic World Dominion in its premiere weekend. Top Gun: Maverick is still to be released in Korea on June 23.

Consistently, number one at the box office this weekend is another legacy sequel, the third and final installment of the revamped 1993 classic Jurassic Park, Jurassic World Dominion. The thrilling conclusion to the franchise brought in a whopping $389 million internationally during its opening weekend. Japan is the only market in which the dinosaur sequel did not pull in enough movie-goers to reach the first position as the opening weekend for animated martial arts fantasy and adventure film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero collected first and Top Gun: Maverick slotted into third. The Sam Raimi-directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness takes third in most international markets, yet another sequel, though the franchise is a more modern one, following the 2016 film Doctor Strange, as well as several other installments in the MCU.

In holdover news, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, grossed $2 million across 54 markets over the weekend, bringing the worldwide cumulative total to $207.8 million, the holdover drop coming out to be 40%. Great Britain and France added an additional $365K to that total. Hong Kong and Ukraine are set to release the animated sequel on July 21, with Japan premiering the children’s film on August 19. The Lost City made $700K in 35 markets, bringing the worldwide total to $82.7 million and marking a 52% drop since the previous week, but with Hong Kong, Japan, and Ukraine to bring the film to cinemas, the Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum action-romance should see some more revenue in the coming months.

Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World Dominion are out now in theaters.