As we revealed earlier this week, Lady Gaga dropped her newest single, which will be featured in the highly anticipated upcoming Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. The tune is titled “Hold My Hand,” and has been causing quite a clamor among the music critics, with Vanity Fair even boosting it as a possibility for the singer-songwriter to take home another Oscar win. Now, hot on the heels of this publicity joyride, Gaga has revealed the song’s music video, which features a lot of soaring planes, soaring vocal runs, and, of course, aviator sunglasses.

Opening on jets racing through the sky, the song cuts to a white tank top clad, torn jean wearing Gaga, whose themed outfit is complete with dog tags and the aforementioned sunglasses. As she sits under a fighter jet and begins the song, which is reminiscent of the guitar and synthesizer heavy love ballads of the ‘80s, clips of the main characters begin to cut in. First we see Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) doing some repairs to his plane before he has a very terrifying PTSD induced flashback of the death of his best friend and fellow pilot, Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards).

As Gaga croons (on a piano in the middle of a desolate desert highway…), Maverick takes off on a motorcycle, trying to chase his guilty conscience away. While Gaga’s performance takes front and center, the music video also acts as a trailer for the upcoming movie, filling audiences in on the difficult feelings Maverick is still working through now three decades in the future. The rest of the video reveals more Maverick sneak peeks and more ghosts haunting the Navy aviator.

Along with music from Lady Gaga, you can expect to hear a score composed by Harold Faltermeyer and Academy Award-winner Hans Zimmer when Top Gun: Maverick jets into theaters on May 27. Check out the video for “Hold My Hand” below and keep scrolling to read the film’s official synopsis.

Here’s the synopsis:

Set to hit theaters on May 27th, Paramount Pictures’ Top Gun: Maverick visits Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) after more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators. Maverick is where he belongs –pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

