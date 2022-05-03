As we reported last week, Lady Gaga wrote a song for the upcoming film, Top Gun: Maverick and now “Hold My Hand” has been released. Reminiscent of much of the pop superstar’s other works, fans who were hoping for a piece that would resemble her A Star is Born Oscar award-winning hit, “Shallow,” won’t find what they’re looking for here. Unlike the singer-songwriter country vibe of that earworm composition, “Hold My Hand” is more of a Gaga ballad - meaning it has a lot of synthesizers and build-ups with a fair share of high notes hit by the legendary performer.

Opening on synths and distorted vocals, Lady Gaga is soon heard crooning out the first verse of the ballad. As the music begins to swell, the drums kick in just in time for the tune’s catchy chorus. Distorted guitars hit the main chords as the song builds only to slow down for the second verse. Once again, drums lead into the chorus on the second go around as Lady Gaga launches into singing the song’s title over and over before heading into a drumless, but synthesizer filled bridge. The rest of the number features a guitar solo that we didn’t see coming and Gaga doing countless amounts of vocal runs before bowing out with one soft line at the end. One thing is for sure, Gaga was definitely inspired by the days of the original film when synthesized love songs with hard hitting guitar solos filled the airwaves.

Along with Gaga’s “Hold My Hand,” movie goers can expect to hear compositions by Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer and Academy Award-winning musician, Hans Zimmer. Just last week, Gaga wrote an Instagram post thanking Zimmer, along with Tom Cruise and the film’s director, Joseph Kosinski, for giving her the chance to write a number for the highly anticipated sequel film. The artist also spoke of being “so excited” to share the piece with the world, something she revealed had been several years in the making.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: 'Top Gun: Maverick' Is Flying Into Select Theaters Three Days Early

You can hear “Hold My Hand” for yourself here and check out the synopsis for Top Gun: Maverick below before the film hits theaters at the end of the month.

Here’s the synopsis:

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Top Gun: Maverick hits theaters May 27, 2022.

'Top Gun: Maverick' CinemaCon Posters Highlight Tom Cruise Ahead of Premiere

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Britta DeVore (563 Articles Published) Britta DeVore is a TV and Movie News contributor for Collider. She has worked writing travel guides, runs her own Instagram travel page, @trektonowhere, and also works in craft beer. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking and playing drums with her bands, Kid Midnight and Watergate. More From Britta DeVore

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe