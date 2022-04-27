From the shallows to the skies, Lady Gaga has proven time and time again that she can make music suitable for any type of production. Her latest on-film musical styling will be heard in Top Gun: Maverick when it soars into theaters on May 27 with the single, “Hold My Hand,” hitting airwaves on May 3. Flying high on Twitter, the singer-songwriter shared her thoughts behind her latest musical musing complete with an incredibly on-brand photo to match.

The image reveals the Academy and Grammy award-winning musician in all her Top Gun-themed glory, decked out in army pants, a white tank top, and pulling it all together with a set of dog tags. Arms spread wide and bleach blonde hair tossed back, Lady Gaga leans against an army emblem looking ready to raise the dramatics with her incredible vocal abilities. While her photo tells a story on its own, the performer also shared her thoughts behind the soon-to-be single in the post’s thread.

Speaking on her thoughts-turned-musical piece, Lady Gaga said that she couldn’t have imagined the “multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in.” She expressed a desire to make sure the song would reflect the human condition of yearning to “both be understood and try to understand each other,” as well as “a longing to be close when we feel so far away.” The artist revealed that although we are just now hearing about the tune, she’s been working on it for “years,” molding it into something that will speak to everyone.

Rounding out her message, Lady Gaga shared her appreciation for the film’s director, Joseph Kosinski, main composer Hans Zimmer, and someone named “Tom,” who we are presuming to be Tom Cruise, for their support and help in crafting the song. Although it definitely won’t be happening, boy would it be amazing if Cruise joined in for a verse! Eat your heart out, Bradley Cooper. While Gaga is thankful to the team behind Maverick for allowing her to join on the creative side, we imagine they’re just as thrilled to have her on board. With her award-winning track record for penning and singing several songs in the 2018 reimagined version of A Star is Born, the folks behind Maverick could have their hands on an unforgettable piece of their own.

Check out the full tweet (with photo included) below and tap the link at the bottom to allow Spotify and Apple Music to pre-save “Hold My Hand” when it makes its debut on May 3.

