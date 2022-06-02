Top Gun: Maverick has been a success in every sense of the word. Not only is it one of the best-reviewed movies of Tom Cruise's career, but it's also on track to have one of the best Memorial Day weekend openings in history. But most importantly, it's a sequel that takes the elements of the original Top Gun and builds upon them for one of the best "legacyquels" to be put on the silver screen. One of the major elements is the bond between pilots, and how that bond haunts Maverick throughout the film's runtime.

In Top Gun: Maverick, Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Cruise) has hit a plateau in his life. Even though he's flown several successful combat missions, he refuses to take a promotion. And he continues to push his superiors - the opening of the film literally shows him deciding to defy the orders of Admiral Chester "Hammer" Cain (Ed Harris) in order to fly the hypersonic Darkstar jet at a speed of Mach 10. Instead of court-martialing Maverick, Cain puts him in charge of the Top Gun program so that Maverick can train a group of elite pilots to take out a heavily guarded nuclear plant.

Among Maverick's students is Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller), who is the son of Maverick's old friend Nick "Goose" Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards). Goose died during the events of the first Top Gun, and Maverick fears that Rooster may suffer the same fate as his father. He even reveals to his old flame Penny Benjamin (Jennifer Connelly) that he pulled Rooster's application to the Naval Academy at the request of his mother Carole (Meg Ryan). He hasn't revealed this to Rooster as he doesn't want the younger man to resent his mother, but the guilt continues to eat at him.

That guilt manifests itself in different ways, especially in how Maverick interacts with Rooster. When Rooster first enters the film, he sits down at a piano at the local bar and plays "Great Balls of Fire" - in a near-perfect replica of the scene where Goose plays the same song in Top Gun. Maverick, having been kicked out of the bar, can only stare at Rooster as a well of painful memories rushes to the surface. Rooster also butts heads with gifted-yet-cocky pilot Lieutenant Jake "Hangman" Seresin (Glen Powell) over the course of the film; things come to a head when Hangman needles Rooster over his father's death and Rooster tries to attack him.

Rooster himself seems to have reservations while flying. He is hesitant to push his limits - despite Maverick insistently repeating that the mission will require the pilots to pull off inhuman maneuvers to survive. Over and over, that hesitance proves to be a hindrance to the mission. It even leads to his fellow pilots Natasha "Phoenix" Trace (Monica Barbaro) and Reuben "Payback" Fitch (Jay Ellis) getting put in the hospital after he fails to provide backup during a demo run of the mission. This leads to a heated exchange between Maverick and Rooster, where Rooster delivers a damming sentence: "My father believed in you. I'm not gonna make the same mistake." While this is an attempt to increase the load of guilt on Maverick's shoulders — and it somewhat works, based on Maverick's reaction — it also masks the simple truth: Rooster is afraid that he'll end up like his father.

Maverick is finally convinced to let go of his guilt after visiting his old rival-turned-friend Admiral Tom "Iceman" Kazansky (Val Kilmer), who's bailed him out for years and was the man who got him the position at Top Gun. Iceman is suffering from throat cancer - something that Kilmer is dealing with in real life - and mostly types on a computer or through text messages to communicate with Maverick. But he writes one single sentence that speaks volumes to Maverick: "It's time to let go." This has the effect of breaking down Maverick's emotional walls, and he confesses to his friend that he feels like he'll fail Rooster the same way he did Goose. Iceman reassures him that Rooster and the other pilots need his guidance, which is why he placed Maverick in charge of Top Gun: "The Navy needs Maverick. The kid needs Maverick. That’s why I fought for you."

This is the best scene in the film, not only because it reunites Cruise and Kilmer but because it also serves as the turning point of the movie. Maverick hadn't been able to connect with Rooster or the other students because of his overwhelming guilt, but talking with Iceman gave him the push he needed to be a better teacher. And though Iceman passes away shortly after, Maverick still takes his lessons to heart — guiding the others as they conduct their raid on the nuclear plant. Most legacyquels manage to bring back characters from past films, but very few of them have utilized those characters in such an emotional way.

Maverick finally leads the raid on the nuclear plant, with Rooster as one of the pilots who accompany him. Both men have to set aside their fears to pull off the mission - Rooster finally pushes his plane past the limits needed to complete the mission, and Maverick takes a missile that was meant for Rooster. Rooster, however, flies back into enemy space to rescue Maverick and the two have to work together to get back to base. It's a far cry from the beginning of the film, where they could barely stand to be around each other; now they're using their combined aerial skills to outrun a pair of deadly enemy pilots - and in an old F-14, no less. The two ultimately make it back to base, where Maverick tells Rooster, "Thank you for saving my life." Rooster simply replies, "It’s what my dad would have done." Free of guilt, the two have formed a new bond as friends and pilots.

