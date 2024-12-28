Movie magic and the holiday season go hand in hand. There’s just something about taking a break from timely classics like It’s a Wonderful Life and A Christmas Story and ripping into a high-octane blockbuster that does the trick - particularly during that weird week between Christmas and the new year. Right now, audiences around the globe are helping Tom Cruise’s 2022 money-making sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, reach completely new heights away from its home streaming platform of Paramount+. According to FlixPatrol, the action-packed follow-up to the 1986 classic, Top Gun, is a chart-climbing Top 10 favorite on Max in more than a dozen countries. All around the world, fans in Bulgaria, Croatia, Poland, Slovenia and more are feeling the need for speed and tuning into HBO’s streamer for the second chapter of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s (Cruise) story.

It’s easy to see how inundated the industry is with the rise of sequels, prequels, and reboots, so when it was revealed that Joseph Kosinski (Tron: Legacy) would be helming the long-talked-about Top Gun sequel, fans everywhere had the right to be unsure. After all, it had been more than three decades since the story of Maverick (Cruise) and the rest of his peers was first told on the big-screen, and it has remained a cinematic classic in the years since, so did we really need a follow-up? The short answer here is “yes,” as Top Gun: Maverick not only paid homage to the characters who audiences fell in love with back in the breakthrough feature, but also introduced a new lineup whose stories we hope to continue down the line.

At the heart of Top Gun: Maverick is Cruise’s titular pilot, who has come a long way since we last left off with him in the ‘80s. The new movie sees him dealing with the ghosts of his past as he takes on the massive task of training a fresh batch of Top Gun graduates and leading them on an incredibly dangerous mission. Included in the lineup of students is Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of Maverick’s late best friend Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards), who holds resentments against his father’s old friend. The production also featured plenty of other talented names, including Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, Val Kilmer and Ed Harris.

The Future of ‘Top Gun’

Close

Maverick was one of the year’s biggest box office earners, raking in nearly $1.5 billion and coming in second place just behind Avatar: The Way of Water. At the very beginning of the year, it was announced that the film series would turn into a trilogy with a third Top Gun installment on the way. While it may still be very early days, Teller recently told Collider’s Steve Weintraub that there was “a lot of excitement at both ends, from the fans and from the Top Gun team” to get the ball rolling on the upcoming production.

If you’re in the U.S., Top Gun: Maverick is streaming on Paramount+, with its Max takeover soaring over a multitude of countries around the world.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+