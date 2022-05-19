He also talks about his reaction when he found out they would be filming a shirtless beach scene like the original movie.

With director Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick opening in theaters on May 27, I recently got to speak with Miles Teller about playing Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, Goose's (Anthony Edwards) son. During the interview, Teller talks about Tom Cruise’s incredible work ethic, how they all trained like him for the film, his reaction when he found out they would be filming a shirtless beach scene like the original movie, and what it’s been like waiting for the film to come out.

I saw Top Gun: Maverick at CinemaCon and it’s one of those rare Hollywood blockbusters that nails every aspect of movie-making. The performances are fantastic, the action sequences are incredible, and it actually makes the original film better with the way it adds to Maverick’s story. Walking around the con after the screening, Top Gun: Maverick was the only thing everyone was talking about and all I heard were raves from attendees and journalists. For more on the film you can read Ross' glowing review.

Top Gun: Maverick also stars Val Kilmer as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky, Jennifer Connelly as Penny Benjamin, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Monica Barbaro, Charles Parnell, Danny Ramirez, Manny Jacinto, Bashir Salahuddin, Jay Ellis, Jake Picking, Raymond Lee, and Jean Louisa Kelly. The film's screenplay is written by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, with story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks based on characters created by Jim Cash & Jack Epps, Jr.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: Jennifer Connelly on ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ Tom Cruise, and Why She Finally Joined Instagram

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Miles Teller

What has it been like waiting for the film to come out knowing how great it is?

Why he’s so happy they waited to release it in theaters.

What did he take away from working with Tom Cruise?

How they all trained like Cruise to make the movie.

How when you have Cruise in the movie you don’t need CGI.

What was his reaction when he found out they would be filming a shirtless beach scene like the original movie?

Here’s the official synopsis for Top Gun: Maverick which hits theaters on May 27:

Test pilot Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Cruise) has purposely dodged an advancement in rank after thirty years of service. One day Maverick is called to be put in charge of training a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission under the orders of his fellow naval aviator friend and former rival, Tom "Iceman" Kazansky (Kilmer), who is the commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet. Among them is Lieutenant Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Teller), the son of Maverick's late best friend Nick "Goose" Bradshaw (Edwards).

Mission Impossible to Top Gun: 10 Best Tom Cruise Stunts, Ranked

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Steve Weintraub (9832 Articles Published) Steven Weintraub launched Collider in the summer of 2005. As Editor-in-chief, he has taken the site from a small bedroom operation to having millions of readers around the world. If you’d like to follow Steven on Twitter or Instagram, you can expect plenty of breaking news, exclusive interviews, and pictures of cats doing stupid things. More From Steve Weintraub

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe