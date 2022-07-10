Miles Teller became the talk of the internet when he played Rooster, the son of Anthony Edwards' Goose, in Top Gun: Maverick. A surprising sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun starring Tom Cruise as Maverick, Anthony Edwards as Goose, and of course Val Kilmer as Ice Man, Top Gun: Maverick introduced us to a new team, and we all instantly became obsessed with the movie that was, for the most part, better than the original. But with the overwhelming success of the legacy sequel, is there another coming down the road? Teller says there have been conversations, but nothing's concrete.

Teller told Entertainment Tonight: “I’ve been having some conversations with him [Tom Cruise] about it. We’ll see.” The problem here is that making Maverick into a trilogy instead of just a phenomenon bleeds into a larger problem of the franchise culture we're currently living in. With any movie that comes out, the next question is typically whether or not they'd make another, and it's a cycle that repeats itself over and over again, despite whether or not the movie needs a sequel.

And now, Top Gun: Maverick is falling into the same pattern, mainly because of its massive box office success, and now the talk is circling about whether or not we should do it again. Frankly, the movie has a perfect arc and wraps up a nice story that doesn't seem to really leave any loose ends, and right now, the idea of jumping back into another Top Gun movie does feel like we'd be doing so just because it was popular.

Image via Paramount Pictures

Fortunately though, it seems like the choice is being left up to the man who brought Maverick to our screens in the first place. “That would be great, but that’s all up to TC,” Teller said. “It’s all up to Tom.” Which is, frankly, the smart move. This was a Cruise adventure and something that was completely linked to him, so continuing on without Cruise or Maverick doesn't really make that much sense. And again, this movie was all about Maverick getting some kind of closure and completing a mission and finding his own happiness — all things he did throughout the movie.

So getting a third Top Gun movie just because Maverick was so good doesn't exactly excite me as a fan of these movies, because what made Maverick so special was that the story was there and worked and gave us a great look into these characters years later, and they'd really have to make the script work to get the same kind of reaction to another movie like they did with Top Gun: Maverick. But I guess we'll just have to wait and see.

Top Gun: Maverick is currently playing in theaters everywhere.