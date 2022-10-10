The massive success of Top Gun: Maverick just doesn’t stop, and it looks like its stars aren’t slowing down anytime soon either. As part of San Francisco’s Fleet Week celebrations, star Monica Barbaro (better known by her character’s callsign, Phoenix) took to the skies with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, soaring over the Bay Area with the help of pilot Lieutenant Commander Griffin Stangel as part of their VIP flight.

Barbaro, a Bay Area native, was nominated to take part in the flight by The Air Show Network for her commitment to the “pursuit of excellence” and her engagement with local youths in her community — the Chicago Justice star devotes her time to a number of causes when she isn’t breaking the speed of sound, including the ACLU, The Make-A-Wish Foundation, and The Wingman Foundation, an organization that raises funds for the families of fallen pilots. As part of the flight, her name and character’s callsign were plastered across the side of the plane before being taken up to participate in the stunt maneuvers the Angels are so well known for.

“It was really fun to get to see everything they were about to do in the show, and then get to watch it with that perspective,” Barbaro told KPIX CBS. “I’m very lucky I flew in the movie, and kind of knew what I was doing up there. I think if I were a first-timer, that would’ve been pretty intense.”

Image via U.S. Navy Blue Angels

Barbaro isn’t the first of the Maverick cast to take to the skies with the Blue Angels, either. Her co-star Glen Powell — who is currently producing a documentary on the group — also took to the skies with the flight squadron to celebrate the film this year.

The Blue Angels are a flight demonstration team that operates as part of the United States Navy. Formed in 1946 — the second oldest formal aerobatic team in the world — the team is composed of five Navy pilots and one Marine Corps demonstration pilot, who fly Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornets, and perform upwards of sixty shows annually. The team also recently recruited their first female demonstration pilot, as Lieutenant Amanda Lee joined the squadron in July of this year.

Top Gun: Maverick is available now on digital, and will arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, and DVD on November 1. Check out more photos from Barbaro’s flight down below:

Image via U.S. Navy Blue Angels

Image via U.S. Navy Blue Angels