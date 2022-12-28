Following its impressive theatrical run, Top Gun: Maverick continues to soar to new heights as the year's biggest blockbuster has now become the most-watched film globally on Paramount+. Debuting on the streaming service earlier this month on December 22, the film broke Paramount's previous record held by Sonic the Hedgehog 2 by 60%.

In addition to the film's record-breaking success on Paramount's streaming service, the movie also impacted the viewership of other titles, such as the original Top Gun, with a 400% increase in viewership. Alongside the original film from 1986, installments from the Mission Impossible franchise, which also stars Tom Cruise, saw a rise in viewership by 140%, signifying that the release of Top Gun: Maverick has built a new interest in other notable films in Cruise's career.

“The runaway success of this film across theatrical, digital and now in streaming is an undeniable proof point demonstrating the power of Paramount’s multi-platform release strategy,” Brian Robbins, President and CEO of Paramount Pictures and Chief Content Officer, Movies and Kids & Family, Paramount+. “Across all our 2022 titles, and now with Top Gun: Maverick, our studio has unlocked the value of variable windowing that streaming provides to augment a film’s overall success.”

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: 'Top Gun: Maverick' Director Joseph Kosinski Talks Getting Tom Cruise Onboard & Shooting in a Top-Secret Hangar

After various COVID-related delays, Top Gun: Maverick debuted in theaters earlier this summer to instant critical success, with an impressive 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes alongside a 99% audience rating. Earning a rare A+ on Cinemascore, the film was notable for its remarkable box office legs during the summer with a $1.48 billion worldwide haul, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year so far and Cruise's most successful title of all time. In the United States and Canada, the film collected a total of $719 million at the box office, becoming the fifth highest-grossing film domestically behind Avatar and ahead of Black Panther. With the film now breaking records on Paramount's streaming service, Top Gun: Maverick's popularity isn't slowing down any time soon.

“We are thrilled to see a continuation of the film’s massive record-breaking success by becoming the #1 most-watched movie premiere on Paramount+,” said Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, Paramount Streaming. “We continue to benefit from the highly anticipated theatrical hits from Paramount Pictures that come to the service delivering fans a new way to continue to watch and re-watch their favorite movies."

Top Gun: Maverick is now streaming on Paramount+.