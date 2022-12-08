The National Board of Review, a non-profit organization consisting of a select group of New York City film enthusiasts, filmmakers, professionals, academics and students, announced their 2022 award honorees. Among them was Top Gun: Maverick winning Best Film of the Year.

These NYC film enthusiasts of the National Board of Review watched 269 films and voted on categories such as Best Picture, Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor and Actress, Best Original and Adapted Screenplay, Breakthrough Performance, and Best Directorial Debut. Top Gun: Maverick will be honored, along with award recipients Colin Farrell for Best Actor for The Banshees of Inisherin, Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Steven Spielberg for Best Director for The Fabelmans, on January 8, 2023, at the National Board of Review Awards Gala.

President of the National Board of Review, Annie Schulhof, gave her reasoning as to why Top Gun: Maverick earned the Best Film award: “Top Gun: Maverick is a thrilling crowd-pleaser that is expertly crafted on every level. Tom Cruise, Joseph Kosinski, and the entire filmmaking team have succeeded in making an incredibly popular film that brought audiences back to theaters, while at the same time being a full-on cinematic achievement.” Since the National Board of Review winners usually predict who is nominated for an Academy Award, is it possible we'll see Top Gun: Maverick nominated for an Oscar?

Image via Paramount

Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the 1986 hit movie Top Gun, follows Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, played by Tom Cruise. He has served in the Navy for more than 30 years as a top aviator for the Navy, and is a test pilot that is trying to avoid advancement and rank that will keep both of his feet on the ground when he'd rather be in the sky. Maverick is training a select group of graduates for a special assignment, and must face the ghosts of his past and his greatest fears. Top Gun: Maverick also stars Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, and Monica Barbaro, and is directed by Joseph Kosinski.

If you have the need for speed, Top Gun is available to stream on Paramount+, and Top Gun: Maverick will be available to stream on Paramount+ on December 22, just in time for the Christmas season. You can also purchase it on demand or on 4K Ultra HD, DVD, or Blu-ray. Watch the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick below: