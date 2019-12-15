New ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Poster Keeps it Plane & Simple with a Side of Tom Cruise

0

Will the new poster for Top Gun: Maverick take your breath away? Probably not. But is it one heck of a good-looking poster which serves the dual purpose of heralding the arrival of another trailer for the sequel to the 1986’s hit pic Top Gun? Abso-freakin’-lutely.

Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise was leading the charge on Sunday morning with the unveiling of a new poster for the sequel. Focusing on the sky-high ambitions the next Top Gun chapter has, we see Cruise’s character, pilot Maverick, leaning against an old-school plane while he watched two fighter jets fly overhead. There’s some subtle commentary on the old meeting the new with this poster which will no doubt be echoed in the film itself. As seen in the first Top Gun: Maverick trailer, which debuted at Comic-Con this summer, Maverick is no longer the hotshot young pilot but is instead dealing with the ramifications of being a member of the old guard as a newer, fresher group of pilots arrives. Even though Maverick still has a lot of love for what he does, the realities of the work and dealing with the evolving role of Top Gun pilots in the Air Force will lead to tensions between team members and bust-ups aplenty.

In addition to Cruise, Top Gun alum Val Kilmer is back for Top Gun: Maverick. New cast members joining the Joseph Kosinski-directed sequel include Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Glen Powell, Manny Jacinto, and Jay Ellis. Keep an eye out for the second Top Gun: Maverick trailer which arrives on Monday, December 16.

Check out the new Top Gun: Maverick poster below. For more, read up on our exclusive interview with Jon Hamm from earlier this year where he discusses the tech being used in this Top Gun sequel.