New ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Trailer Takes You Ridin’ into the Danger Zone

0

The latest trailer for Top Gun: Maverick just dropped, giving us an even better idea of what to expect from the long-awaited sequel to the film that made Tom Cruise an international superstar.

The original Top Gun followed a group of young Navy pilots going through intense training at Topgun, a Naval Fighter Weapons School at Naval Air Station Miramar. Produced by legendary action movie gurus Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer and directed by Tony Scott, Top Gun was one of the biggest box office hits of 1986, so it’s kind of bizarre that its taken 34 years to get a sequel. Maverick finds Cruise’s hotshot pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell having settled into the role of instructor himself, teaching a new generation of pilots that includes Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of Maverick’s friend and co-pilot Goose (Anthony Edwards), who was killed in a mishap in the previous film. Spoilers for Top Gun, I guess.

Top Gun: Maverick also stars Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer, who returns as Maverick’s rival Iceman (he’s the Malfoy to Maverick’s Harry, only less of a sociopath). The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski, from a screenplay by Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Eric Warren Singer, and longtime Cruise collaborator Christopher McQuarrie. McQuarrie wrote The Usual Suspects and has written and directed the last two Mission: Impossible films, so his involvement is definitely not a bad sign.

I’m still not really sure what this movie is about other than saying that Maverick is a great pilot (which we already knew) and then Tom Cruise gets to fly around in fighter jets. I’m sure for Paramount, there’s a big nostalgia factor they’re banking on for this movie, but studios really need to start learning the lesson that just because something was a hit twenty or thirty years ago, that doesn’t mean it will automatically resonate with today’s audiences (see Terminator: Dark Fate and Charlie’s Angels for recent examples of this). I’m not rooting against the Top Gun sequel, but it’s hard to even view it as a swan song for Cruise’s action career when he has two more Mission: Impossible movies on the way.

Top Gun: Maverick opens on June 26, 2020.