Since its release, Top Gun: Maverick has been exceeding expectations, and now continues its box office domination. The movie has constantly broken box office records, and now, the film is Paramount Pictures' second-highest-grossing film of all time.

The sequel film starring Tom Cruise had only recently taken up the mantle as the highest-grossing movie of 2022, passing $400 million and replacing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at the top of the box office standings. Now, following three weeks of its worldwide theatrical release, Top Gun: Maverick is now the second highest-grossing film from Paramount Pictures, overtaking another blockbuster, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, which pulled in $402 million in its heyday. With $415 million to its name, Maverick now sits behind the legendary film, Titanic which grossed over $658 million. The top spot is somewhat within sight if this wind holds, however. Since the film was released worldwide, it has gone on to become Cruise’s highest-grossing movie at $800 million. This surpasses the record held by another hit Cruise film, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which grossed $791 million.

One thing is for certain: Maverick has been doing amazing numbers and is setting new records. With the global view looking strong, the domestic side of this is also nothing to be sniffed at, with $422 million pulled so far. International markets are not being sloppy either, with $384 million reported from overseas. This film is now Tom’s highest opener of all time and his most lucrative. In 23 international markets including the United Kingdom, Australia, and Brazil, Top Gun: Maverick is the biggest Tom Cruise movie. It also holds the record as Paramount Pictures’ biggest live-action movie in 15 markets. Given that the sale of tickets is still going strong, there is still the prospect of the film hitting new heights, and maybe the global $1 billion mark can be attained.

Released over Memorial Day weekend, Top Gun: Maverick has proven that when a sequel is done right, it can be a massive success. Asides from Cruise, who reprises his role from the original movie as the titular Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, Maverick also features another Top Gun alum in Val Kilmer. Other stars of the film include Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, and Greg Tarzan Davis. The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski.

It would be interesting to see if Maverick holds out for the rest of the year, but given that there are huge movies yet to release like Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it will be an exceptional joust. Check the official synopsis for the film below if you are yet to see it: