Apologies to the Avengers, but the Tom Cruise-led Top Gun: Maverick has officially snapped Avengers: Infinity War out of their sixth place spot at the all-time box office chart as its 13th weekend in theaters kicks off. With the film's latest daily gross on Friday, August 19, Maverick has now grossed $679 million domestically, which is good enough to surpass 2018's Infinity War ($678 million). This puts Maverick, a sequel that came over three decades after the first, on the outside looking in on a top five consisting of other IP films such as Black Panther ($700 million), Avatar ($760 million), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($804 million), Avengers: Endgame ($859 million) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936 million).

The news of Maverick's milestone comes shortly after Paramount announced a "Fan Appreciation Weekend" event that saw the film return to certain formats such as IMAX in select theaters. These screenings included bonus footage including a behind-the-scenes look at the film and some theaters gave out exclusive posters. Maverick has been a monumental success for both Paramount and Tom Cruise himself. The film is the distributor's highest-grossing film of all time domestically, passing the likes of Titanic ($600 million) during its theatrical run.

Since its record-breaking opening this past Memorial Day weekend, Maverick has continued to maintain success atop the box office; never dipping below sixth place on a given weekend. Even then, that sixth-place finish came a couple of weeks back during its 11th weekend open when it was competing against the likes of Bullet Train opening and Nope in its third weekend. Maverick is also the highest-grossing film of 2022 domestically, sitting comfortably at the top spot with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($411 million) holding the second spot.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: 'Top Gun: Maverick' Passes $1.37 Billion at Global Box Office

This milestone also comes after Collider reported the news of Maverick's digital and home media release dates. After over three months open in theaters, you will finally be able to purchase the film digitally on August 23. But for those who are physical media collectors, you will have to wait until November 1 to add the film to your collection. Maverick is directed by Joesph Kosinski and was penned by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie and stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro, Manny Jacinto and Val Kilmer alongside Cruise.

Top Gun: Maverick is still playing in theaters. Check out our interview with director Kosinski below: