Now in its eighth week of release, Top Gun: Maverick is continuing to post negligible drops at the box office, both domestically and internationally. The film added $19.2 million from 65 overseas markets this weekend, taking its running total to $619 million. The film has made an additional $617 million domestically, for a worldwide total of over $1.23 billion and counting.

Maverick is the biggest film of the year, the biggest film of star Tom Cruise’s career, and the biggest film in the history of Paramount Pictures. The studio, which was struggling to compete only a couple of years ago, has delivered five box office hits in 2022 alone — Scream, Jackass Forever, The Lost City, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2, in addition to Maverick. With $1.237 billion globally, Maverick has passed Iron Man 3 ($1.21 billion) and is on the cusp of overtaking The Fate of the Furious ($1.238 billion) to claim the 20th spot on the all-time list.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the legacy sequel arrived in theaters 36 years after the original, directed by the late Tony Scott. Maverick’s biggest overseas territory is the United Kingdom, where it has made nearly $90 million. After a delayed landing in South Korea, the film added another $6.2 million there this weekend, taking its running total to $47.2 million. It made $2.3 million in its eighth weekend in Japan, taking its cume to $67.7 million.

Image via Paramount Pictures

The film has made $57.2 million in Australia, $46.8 million in France, $28.7 million in Germany, and rather remarkably, $18.2 million in Saudi Arabia. Taiwan has brought over $21 million, while Brazil, Hong Kong, Mexico, and the U.A.E. have brought $20.2 million, $12.8 million, $14.3 million, and $9 million, respectively.

Cruise recently turned 60, and it’s quite astonishing to see him peak as an action star at this stage in his career. The next couple of years will also be interesting, with back-to-back Mission: Impossible films slated for release. Maverick also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro, Manny Jacinto, and Val Kilmer. You can still catch the film in theaters, watch an interview with Kosinski here, and read an official synopsis down below.