After numerous delays, the need for speed is boiling over as Top Gun: Maverick nears its May 27 premiere. Ahead of that though, an early presentation of the film is taking place at Las Vegas' CinemaCon on April 28, giving the world its first taste of the massively anticipated Tom Cruise sequel and capping off the convention with a bang. With that premiere close at hand, CinemaCon is rolling out some new standees and posters showing off the man himself back in the cockpit as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.

These posters feature Cruise in a number of very Top Gun appropriate settings: on a motorcycle, in a cockpit, and standing by a fighter jet all with the sun setting on the horizon, casting everything in that glorious golden hue. One particularly 80s poster has a scene of Cruise on a motorcycle riding with a jet not far behind them amidst the glow of the sun, all framed through the letters of the title. The poster of Cruise alongside the jet meanwhile seems to harken back to the IMAX cover of the original film which had a younger Maverick standing on a tarmac with helmet in hand in a very similar pose. Finally, we get a large glimpse of Maverick in the cockpit flanked by two of his compatriots as they fly into the dogfight of their lives again basked by an almost heavenly glow. If we're comparing it to the original, these certainly pass the aesthetic test.

Top Gun: Maverick confronts the ghosts of its past as Maverick, now an aviation instructor for Top Gun graduates, encounters the son of his deceased wingman and friend Goose (Anthony Edwards). Teaming up with his old rival Iceman who has since become the commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, he must come to terms with what happened to his friend and the deep fears that have haunted him since. On top of that, he has to prepare the graduates for the mission of their lives, one that'll demand everything from the pilots that undertake the challenge.

Alongside Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick stars Miles Teller as Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, Goose's son, and marks the return of Val Kilmer as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky. Also featured are Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro, and Manny Jacinto. Joseph Kosinski takes the mantle of the franchise from original Top Gun director Tony Scott. The script was written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie.

We're finally approaching the end of the Top Gun: Maverick saga that's been ongoing since the film was first being tossed around in 2010. Once things finally got underway for the film in 2018, one thing after another prevented it from reaching the finish line. Like many productions of its time, it was eventually hampered by the spread of COVID-19 which kept pushing it further down the road until now.

Top Gun: Maverick soars into theaters on May 27. Check out the CinemaCon posters below:

