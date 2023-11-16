The Big Picture Top Gun: Maverick Live at Royal Albert Hall will take place on Sept 27, 2024.

Top Gun sequel builds on the legacy of the original film, earning critical acclaim and Oscar nominations. Cruise and Teller deliver standout performances.

The concert will be conducted by the film's composer Lorne Balfe.

Top Gun: Maverick is coming to Royal Albert Hall as a concert! The Tom Cruise film is the one to go down in history as the film that “saved Hollywood,” after the pandemic hit the theatre business worldwide. The feature brought back the audiences to theatres and did a massive box office run for entertaining fans with nostalgia, dogfights, assembling of the crew, and high-stakes action. To relive it all with live music will be an unforgettable experience.

Music composer and conductor Lorne Balfe recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to make the announcement and share his delight, “Top Gun: Maverick Live will be performed at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday 27th Sept 2024 where I’ll be conducting the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra alongside the big screen.” The audience will get to experience the Oscar-winning blockbuster on the big screen, with Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, and Hans Zimmer's epic score performed live-to-picture, conducted by Balfe himself.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Builds on the Legacy of Original Film

Image via Paramount Pictures

A Top Gun sequel was always on fans' minds however, it only came to fruition three decades later. Maverick picks up 30 years after the events of the original feature and our favorite aviator is tasked with training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment. The emotional core of the film is the conflict and chemistry between chemistry Maverick (Cruise) and Goose’s son Rooster (played by Miles Teller). While Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past along with his worst fears, it all culminates in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from him and his students.

The movie has a 96 percent certified fresh grade from critics and a 99 percent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes audience meter. Joseph Kosinski helmed the feature with a screenplay by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie while the story is by Peter Craig and Justin Marks. The movie bagged six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, and was dubbed one of the top ten films of 2022 by the American Film Institute.

Cruise and Teller are supported by a talented movie cast including Val Kilmer as Iceman, Jennifer Connelly as Penny, Jon Hamm as Vice Admiral Beau "Cyclone" Simpson, Glen Powell as LT Jake "Hangman" Seresin, Lewis Pullman as LT Robert "Bob" Floyd, Ed Harris as Rear Admiral Chester "Hammer" Cain, Monica Barbaro as LT Natasha "Phoenix" Trace, Jay Ellis as LT Reuben "Payback" Fitch and more. The feature is produced by Cruise, McQuarrie, Jerry Bruckheimer and David Ellison.

Top Gun: Maverick Live will be performed at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday 27th Sept 2024. The movie is available to stream on Paramount+ and Prime Video in the U.S.

