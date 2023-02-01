This year, two franchise films have found their way into the Oscars Best Picture roster - Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water. While The Way of Water received only below-the-line technical nominations, Maverick seemingly overperformed and got into the Best Adapted Screenplay category. The nomination has immediately generated an unsubstantiated backlash.

While the Academy Awards did recognize Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy with many honors, they’ve been rather cautious about awarding blockbuster franchise films in major categories in the decades that have passed. Part of the reason that the Best Picture category was expanded to ten nominees was the backlash the Oscars received for not nominating The Dark Knight, but relatively few blockbusters have been recognized in the category since. It takes a true cultural milestone to get a franchise film into the Oscars Best Picture lineup, with only Toy Story 3, Mad Max: Fury Road, Black Panther, Joker, and this year’s aforementioned Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water making it into the Best Picture race. But is the backlash about Top Gun: Maverick's other above-the-line recognition valid?

None of 'Top Gun: Maverick’s Other Nominations Were Particularly Shocking

Image via Paramount Pictures

In a field of ten, it is among the guaranteed frontrunners for Best Picture. When it debuted, there was no doubt that its technical prowess would earn it nominations for Sound, Visual Effects, Editing, and Lady Gaga’s moving Original Song “Hold My Hand.” It’s denial from the Best Cinematography race, in fact, left some pundits scratching their heads.

Entry into the Best Adapted Screenplay category did not seem particularly competitive this year; alongside Maverick are fellow Best Picture nominees Women Talking and All Quiet On The Western Front, as well as Glass Onion (following Knives Out’s Original Screenplay nod) and Living (a remake of a beloved classic featuring a nominated actor). The consensus among predictors seems to be that Maverick’s nomination came at the cost of contenders like The Whale (which has been divisive), She Said (a financial disaster), or the other contending sequels The Way of Water and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (despite neither of their predecessors getting in).

'Top Gun: Maverick' Deserves Its Best Adapted Screenplay Nomination

While it’s easy to look at Top Gun: Maverick’s writing as having “slipped in” to a race that it is unlikely to win, the nomination for writers Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie, Peter Craig, and Justin Marks are completely deserving. The challenges that this team faced aren’t the same as what Sarah Polley or Rian Johnson were tasked with, but that doesn’t mean that their achievement was any less valuable. Maverick injected something into the audience that so many contemporary blockbusters lacked: emotion. Through genuine sincerity, respectful nods to the past, and detailed structuring, Maverick laid out its success within the words of its screenplay. Its nomination is completely deserving, and should be an inspiration to other blockbusters to up their craft.

'Top Gun: Maverick' Explores the Legend of Maverick Himself

Image via Paramount

Top Gun: Maverick is hardly the first “legacy sequel” that has brought back its original character in a mentor role; Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Independence Day: Resurgence, Terminator: Dark Fate, Creed, and 2018’s Halloween all did the same thing to varying degrees of success. Yet beyond seeing Maverick return to flaunt his typical cheeky charisma, the film seeks to understand why this man has become a legend; it’s both a maturation of the first film’s themes and a study into the “movie star appeal” of Tom Cruise himself. Why has Maverick never settled down and had an ordinary life? Why has he not been promoted? What drives him to risk his life?

The adrenaline that pumped through the original now has a cost to Maverick, and the screenplay delicately makes changes to the original character. Maverick isn’t the same womanizer that he once was, and he’s less callous in his quips because he’s seen friends taken away from him. In a way, Maverick’s charisma is a way for him to disguise his own inability to relate to others, and the few moments where he opens up are quite moving. In an age where most blockbusters feel unemotional, it’s hard not to watch Maverick’s conversation with Iceman (Val Kilmer) without shedding a tear. Maverick also manages to give its lead character a compelling romance with a woman his own age, and the romantic storyline with Penny (Jennifer Connelly) is simple, yet effective.

'Top Gun: Maverick' Introduces a New Fleet of Heroes

Image via Paramount Pictures

Top Gun: Maverick introduces a new batch of heroes that instantly become as recognizable as their predecessors in the original 1986 film; there’s a tenacity to the aerial combat sequences because we can identify each pilot and what makes them unique. The individual characters are more than just carbon copies of the original crew, leading to some surprising moments of sincerity. It seems at first that Hangman (Glen Powell) is just a smirking bully, but it’s revealed that all of his snarky remarks are out of fear that he won’t be there to save his crew.

However, it’s the dynamic between Maverick and Goose’s son, Rooster (Miles Teller), that is most powerful. Both characters are wrestling with the loss of a man who meant everything to them, and they're left in an awkward position where they’re not sure how to proceed. Can Rooster forgive Maverick for putting his father in danger, even if it’s what he would have wanted? Is Maverick willing to honor Goose’s wishes and send his son into danger, even if it means losing two generations of friends? These are probing ethical questions at the heart of the action set pieces.

'Top Gun: Maverick' Soars by Hitting the Right Notes

Blockbuster screenplays are often quite confusing or overly complicated, but Top Gun: Maverick manages to set up the stakes, the mission, and what the heroes must accomplish in a very understandable way. While it doesn’t skimp on the details when it comes to detailing the flight capabilities, the exposition is handled with effectiveness because we see it in action; the test training sequences set up what the mission might look like, but they also flesh out the characters. It’s a great way to simultaneously build up the stakes before the climax and learn more about the team that’s headed into danger.

Nailing a three-act structure seems like it should be easy, but we so often see blockbusters fail at these simple tasks. Top Gun: Maverick’s 2022 box office rivals like Thor: Love and Thunder, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore, and Jurassic World Dominion are so riddled with reshoots, set ups for future installments, and nauseating “trailer lines” that they lack the emotion that Maverick had. Maverick got audiences to go back to the movies in order to feel something, and that all began on the page.