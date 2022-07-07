Record-breaking, box-office smashing America's sweetheart Top Gun: Maverick has been a historical success for cinema and Paramount Pictures this year. It takes more than Tom Cruise's name on the marquee to make a stellar pop-cultural icon, and within the necessary elements, this particular film relies heavily on its IMAX-worthy sound. Thanks to the Skywalker Sound team and GE Aviation, Maverick surpassed its four-Academy-Award-nominee predecessor with a sonic boom.

Boasting a top-of-the-class cast, a score helmed by the original film's composer Harold Faltermeyer and Hans Zimmer and a soundtrack that features Lady Gaga, Top Gun: Maverick left the other summer blockbusters in its dust. Of the four Oscar nominations the original 1986 Top Gun received, three of those were in recognition of the film's impressive soundscape and editing, which meant that Maverick would need to top those expectations for the sequel. In order to achieve this lofty goal, Skywalker Sounds was enlisted as the team of sound engineers best fit for the job. Lead sound designer Al Nelson was joined by his colleague and FX recordist Benny Burtt, and the two set out to partner with GE Aviation in order to capture the auditory elements required to masterfully mix and design Maverick's unlisted star: the sound effects. Executive for GE Aviation, Tom Ledge, said of his work with Skywalker Sounds:

“We discussed his needs and, contrary to my speculation, he did not need sounds from the specific GE F414 powering the F/A-18 Super Hornet, the featured aircraft in the film. He needed a portfolio of jet-engine sounds that would be used in various places in the movie to emphasize a high-tech environment.”

Image via Paramount Pictures

The US Navy and Paramount Pictures suggested the global builder of jet engines, GE Aviation, to Nelson and Burtt to aid them in their quest to obtain a library of sound. Once their request was granted, the two met up with Ledge, a self-proclaimed aviation film buff who was thrilled to contribute to the Paramount epic. To his surprise, the sound gurus didn't simply want to record the roar of a F/A-18 Super Hornet - the aircraft used in the film - Nelson and Burtt needed to obtain an entire portfolio of sound that could be tinkered with in the studio, remixed if you will.

With full reign of the 7,000 acre Peebles Test Operation facility, Nelson and Burtt hauled their computers and specialized microphones around the entire "scale of the test facilities," capturing the gamut of sounds. Under the supervision of GE technicians, the Skywalker Sound team positioned their mics inside test cells to record "the world’s most powerful commercial aviation engine, the mammoth GE9X," from the moment it purred to life to its maxed capacity. Burtt mused that the "sophistication of the instrumentation was beyond impressive.” Over the course of three days, Skywalker Sound recorded an array of sounds from five different engines, including the F414 that powers Cruise's aircraft in the film, to create the thunderous rumbles and growls that shook fans in theaters.

Lodge discussed GE Aviation's collaboration with the US Navy, saying:

“We’ve powered their aircraft for over 70 years and are proud to be a contributor to [the film]. What an inspiration to see our F414s powering a very special member of the cast, the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet.”

Skywalker Sound traces its origins back to 1975 when George Lucas enlisted the help of Burtt - then a fresh young graduate from the USC School of Cinema & Film - to provide the unforgettable backdrop of sound to the groundbreaking Star Wars. Since that fateful alliance, Skywalker Sound has gone on to professionally create the whooshes and whirs children still, to this day, imitate when battling with their imaginary lightsabers. From the far-off ominous footsteps of the T-Rex in Jurassic Park to Star-Lord's (Chris Pratt) Milano in Guardians of the Galaxy, Skywalker Sounds have been the masterminds mixing and producing organic sounds to utilize brand-new techniques for legendary aural immersion.

Watch Burtt capture soundbites for Top Gun: Maverick below: