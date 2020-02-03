‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Super Bowl Trailer Teases Some Insane Aerial Stunts

Paramount Pictures dropped a pretty stunning Top Gun: Maverick Super Bowl trailer right before the big game. The 30-second spot doesn’t bother getting into the story of the highly anticipated sequel, and instead focuses on the high-flying aerial stunts that were captured with IMAX-quality cameras. This is Top Gun by way of Mission: Impossible in terms of practical stunts, and I am here. for. it.

The original Top Gun followed a group of young Navy pilots going through intense training at Topgun, a Naval Fighter Weapons School at Naval Air Station Miramar. Produced by legendary action movie gurus Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer and directed by Tony Scott, Top Gun was one of the biggest box office hits of 1986, so it’s kind of bizarre that its taken 34 years to get a sequel. Top Gun 2 finds Cruise’s hotshot pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell having settled into the role of instructor himself, teaching a new generation of pilots that includes Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of Maverick’s friend and co-pilot Goose (Anthony Edwards), who was killed in a mishap in the previous film. These new recruits are part of a graduate program for specialized training.

Check out the Top Gun: Maverick Super Bowl trailer below. The film also stars Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer, who returns as Maverick’s rival Iceman. The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski (Tron: Legacy), from a screenplay by Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Eric Warren Singer, and longtime Cruise collaborator Christopher McQuarrie. McQuarrie wrote The Usual Suspects and has written and directed the last two Mission: Impossible films, so his involvement is definitely a plus.

Top Gun: Maverick opens in theaters on on June 26, 2020.