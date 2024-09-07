Good morning, aviators! After an impressive run at the global box office a couple of years ago, Top Gun: Maverick has found good results on Paramount+. The legacy sequel that marked the return of Tom Cruise as Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell has gained massive viewership numbers on the streaming platform this week. Even if many blockbuster hits have come and gone since Top Gun: Maverick made its way to the big screen, it's clear that viewers are still in love with the emotional adventure that follows a team of naval aviators as they fight against the forces of evil.

Top Gun: Maverick takes place decades after the events of the first movie. As the United States Navy prepares to face one of their toughest challenges yet, they realize that there's only one man who can train the young pilots in order to accomplish their goal. Rooster (Miles Teller), Hangman (Glen Powell) and Phoenix (Monica Barbaro) are very talented, but they won't be able to get out of the mission alive without Maverick's leadership. The stage was set for a legacy sequel as thrilling and as emotional as the first installment.

Joseph Kosinski was in charge of directing Top Gun: Maverick for Paramount. The filmmaker had previously worked on titles such as Tron: Legacy and Only the Brave. But the production that developed the working relationship between Kosinksi and Tom Cruise was Oblivion. The post-apocalyptic action story featured the star stepping into the shoes of a repair technician who had to stay safe on a version of Earth that had become hostile towards humans.

'Top Gun: Maverick' Was a Box Office Juggernaut

A summer movie season that featured Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Jurassic World: Dominion was never going to be easy to get through. But Top Gun: Maverick found a way. After a very impressive domestic opening weekend that saw the sequel earning $160 million, Top Gun: Maverick went on to earn $1.496 billion at the global box office. Tom Cruise's return as Pete Mitchell quickly became one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. The movie joined a prestigious list that included the biggest titles of 2022, such as Avatar: The Way of Water and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. A third Top Gun film remains in development, but details about that movie remain under wraps at Paramount.

Top Gun: Maverick is currently streaming on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

