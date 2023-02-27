With a multitude of touching and nostalgic callbacks combined with a new thrilling story centered around family and redemption, Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick soared far beyond audiences’ expectations. It’s no secret that one of the most emotional reunions was between Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and Val Kilmer’s Tom “Iceman” Kazansky. Initially rivals in the original 1986 film, Maverick revealed that the duo’s one-time rivalry had grown into a deep friendship over the years with Kazansky oftentimes putting his neck on the line for the still risk-taking Mitchell.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Cruise revealed that what audiences saw play out between the two actors on screen was very real as the reunion between him and longtime friend Kilmer, was “pretty emotional” for both parties. “I’ve known Val for decades,” Cruise said, adding that he was so happy that the “powerful actor” signed on to step back into his iconic role of Iceman for the long-coming sequel. Speaking about his pal’s acting chops, the Mission: Impossible star said that “[Kilmer] instantly became that character again. You’re looking at Iceman… He’s such a brilliant actor, and I love his work.” Recalling their time reuniting all these years later, Cruise said, “I was crying, I got emotional.” And he certainly wasn’t alone as the duo’s scenes didn’t leave a dry eye in the cinema.

Picking up decades after we first revved our engines and sped down the highway to the danger zone, Maverick follows Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Cruise), who still holds the title of Captain and test pilot even though the rest of his TOPGUN class (including Kilmer’s Admiral Kazansky) have zoomed on to more powerful positions. On Kazansky’s recommendation, Mitchell is sent to the training school to lead a group of new recruits on an incredibly dangerous mission. It’s here that he comes face-to-face with more than one ghost from his past as Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his late friend LTJG Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards), is one of the pilots now under his wing. The duo will need to work through their bad blood if Bradshaw has any hopes of surviving the difficult mission alongside his fellow recruits.

Praised by eager fans, critics, and even Steven Spielberg, Maverick was a shoo-in for awards season, landing six nominations, including Best Picture at the upcoming Academy Awards ceremony, and nabbing four BAFTAs and two Golden Globe Award nominations. Also starring in the summer blockbuster are Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm, Lewis Pullman, Monica Barbaro, Danny Ramirez, Ed Harris, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, and Jay Ellis.

Currently streaming on Paramount+, you can check out the action of Top Gun: Maverick from the at-home comfort of your couch. Check out Cruise’s full Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview below.