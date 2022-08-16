If you’ve got the need for speed, look no further than Vudu to get your fix. After nearly three months in theaters, Paramount has finally announced a digital release date for the high-flying legacy sequel Top Gun: Maverick, arguably the year’s most successful film, and the studio’s most successful title to date. Vudu audiences specifically will get to experience a host of special features in addition to the heart-pounding action of the film when it hits Fandango’s premium streaming service on August 23.

The Tom Cruise-led action piece is available for preorder now on the service, retailing at a cool $19.99 for either an SD version of the film, or, if you’re looking to replicate the magic of the film’s IMAX sequences at home, ultra HD and HDX. Also available is a two film bundle that includes the original Top Gun for $29.99, and both come with a boatload (or aircraft carrier-load, we suppose) of special features highlighting just how much work the cast and crew put into the film to create realistic flight sequences and mind-blowing, intense action pieces.

The digital release bonus features include both the music for the film’s two singles, “Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga and “I Ain’t Worried” by OneRepublic, the soundtrack to the film’s now-iconic beach football scene. The release is also packed with behind the scenes featurettes, including a look into how the cast prepared to pull G’s in real F-18 fighter planes, the process of creating the “Darkstar”, the experimental aircraft that Maverick flies at the beginning of the film, and “A Love Letter to Aviation”, where Cruise discusses his passion for aviation — in the middle of flying his own plane!

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: 'Top Gun: Maverick' Sinks 'Titanic's Record as Highest Domestic-Grossing Film in Paramount's History

Even as its digital release date looms — with a physical release arriving in November — Top Gun: Maverick continues to break records and stun audiences the world over. Now having passed $1.37 billion dollars at the global box office, the sequel is coming off the success of a “fan appreciation weekend,” with fervor for the film still not dying as it becomes the ninth-highest grossing film domestically in cinema history.

Top Gun: Maverick, also starring Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, Greg Tarzan Davis, Danny Ramirez, Jay Ellis, and Val Kilmer, hits Vudu and other digital retailers on August 23. Check out the full list of bonus features, as well as our interview with Powell and Davis, below: