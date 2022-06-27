It's now been a month since Top Gun: Maverick was released in theaters and the Tom Cruise sequel is still going strong. After recently crossing the coveted $1 billion mark at the global box office, it's now Cruise's most profitable film ever and topping the other blockbusters released this year, including the highly-anticipated Marvel giant Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In the wake of such sustained success, Cinemark Theatres is bringing the film back in XD (extreme digital) this weekend for any and all who want to see the high-flying action at its best.

Top Gun: Maverick will be available in XD at select theaters, and it's one of the best ways to experience the film. Everything in Maverick was designed to be experienced on the largest screen in the best quality possible and Cinemark's XD showings offer a 70 ft. wall-to-wall screen enhanced to make every bit of color pop. Theaters also come with immersive surround sound created with high-end sound technology in mind to put viewers squarely in the cockpit of an F-18 fighter jet alongside Cruise and his co-stars. If you want to see the film on as big a screen as possible with a crisp audio experience that puts you in the action, it's hard to beat Cinemark.

Cinemark XD can be a great option for those that don't have an IMAX theater near them and, depending on your preferences, may be the better option. Although director Joseph Kosinski explained that the film was specifically crafted with IMAX in mind, especially since a sizable portion of the movie was filmed in IMAX's aspect ratio to capture flight sequences in full-screen goodness, Cinemark offers a very similar experience and can adapt to the IMAX format. Couple that with Auro 11.1 surround sound and some of the best seats in the business, and it's a worthwhile experience.

Top Gun: Maverick features an all-star cast beyond Cruise, with Miles Teller, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro, Val Kilmer, Jay Ellis, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, and Greg Tarzan Davis coming along for the ride. The film takes place years after the original Top Gun when Maverick (Cruise), still a test pilot after dodging advancement, agrees to train a group of upstart Top Gun pilots for an incredibly dangerous mission. In doing so, he must grapple with his past in order to get this new generation ready to take off and do the seemingly impossible.

Cinemark isn't the only chain that's continuing to bring the film back in the highest quality possible for moviegoers. IMAX also recently started more showings in select theaters, offering fans the viewing experience Kosinski always intended.

Top Gun: Maverick is still in theaters and can be seen in XD at select Cinemark locations. Check out the announcement below to see where you can experience the film at its finest.