Moviegoers are eager to get back out to theaters, and they’re in for quite a treat as Top Gun will see itself back on the big screen with a re-release coming on May 13. The Tom Cruise flick will celebrate its 35th anniversary back in theaters on what has become lovingly known as Top Gun Day. The remastered film will air exclusively in Dolby Cinema AMC theaters, hitting over 150 screens across the country next week as it’s presented in Dolby Vision. The Top Gun re-release will also feature Dolby Atmos audio, perfect for those flybys — and a certain bar anthem.

The original Top Gun first premiered on May 16, 1986, marking just three days between its officially 35th anniversary and the re-release. This will give the classic film quite the boost in its original box office numbers, after it made $356 million worldwide in 1986. For those not quite ready to head back out to the theaters, Top Gun is now available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray. These editions have tons of new bonus material, including interviews with Cruise and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, in addition to a fun new featurette that delves into the film’s 35-year legacy.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: ‘Top Gun’ Is Even Better Than You Remember—Especially on 4K

The news of Top Gun getting a theatrical re-release is just what fans need to get ready for its sequel Top Gun Maverick, which has been pushed back more than once due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Joining Cruise in the sequel is former co-star, Val Kilmer, in addition to Top Gun newcomers Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm, and Ed Harris. You can check out the official synopsis for the film below.

Top Gun Maverick lands in theaters on November 19.

“After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose”. Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.”

KEEP READING: Christopher McQuarrie Says 'Top Gun: Maverick' Is the Best Film He's Ever Been Part Of

Share Share Tweet Email

'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Actor Dee Bradley Baker Explains How He Voices Every Member of the Bad Batch The voice actor also talks about voicing Clone Force 99.

Read Next