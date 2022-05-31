I got the need, the need for Tom Cruise flicks!

Tom Cruise’s versatility and screen presence has made him an actor that audiences continually love seeing on the big screen. Although Cruise got his start starring in coming-of-age dramas and some unique military movies, he quickly became a pivotal force in the action genre with films like Top Gun and Mission Impossible that have made him legendary. Even heading into his 60s, Cruise continues to star in new original action flicks and still leads some of the franchises that initially made him iconic.

RELATED: 'Top Gun': Cast and Characters (And What They're Doing Now)

Cruise recently flew back into theaters with the long-awaited sequel to Top Gun, Maverick, reprising one of his most iconic roles as Maverick teaching a new generation of fighter pilots. He’s also set to cap off his time in the Mission Impossible series with the upcoming two-parter Dead Reckoning, that’s said to be a proper send-off for Ethan Hunt and just recently dropped its first trailer. There’s still a sequel to Edge of Tomorrow in the works. So, since his career is far from done, it’s a great time to establish the essential movies of Cruise’s career.

'Top Gun' (1986)

Image Via Paramount

*Available on Netflix, Paramount+, Prime Video

When looking through Cruise’s filmography, there’s no better film to define who Cruise is as an actor than Top Gun since it turned him into a full-blown movie star.

As hot-shot pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, Cruise showcased all the charm and talent audiences have come to love about the actor in an electrifying and surprisingly emotional 80s action flick that defined the era and was a breakout hit.

'Edge of Tomorrow: Live, Die, Repeat' (2014)

*Available on all rental services

Another breakout action hit for Cruise was 2014’s Edge of Tomorrow, which saw him play a communications officer stuck in the middle of a time loop during a catastrophic war with an alien race.

Cruise leads a very engaging and action-packed time loop story that perfectly blends genres, showcases some great performances from Cruise and Emily Blunt, and tells a well-crafted narrative full of great hooks and captivating sci-fi action.

'Mission Impossible' (1996)

*Available on Paramount+

Along with Top Gun, Cruise became an action icon when he starred in Brian De Palma’s 1996 action spy flick Mission Impossible.

RELATED: The 27 Best Action Movies of the 90s

With Mission Impossible, Cruise made Ethan Hunt an iconic name in the action genre and led the explosive and thrilling story that’s developed into one of the biggest franchises in the genre. To this day, Cruise continues to lead the franchise, and his work as Hunt is some of his best.

'Risky Business' (1983)

*Available on HBO Max

Before Cruise became the action icon, he’s now known as many fell in love with him for his performance and one particular scene where he dances in his drawers in Risky Business.

As a college-bound teen named Joel, Cruise stole every viewer’s heart with his undeniable charm and comedic wit that made his performance here an actual breakout moment for the actor. Plus, the underwear dance scene has become a pivotal moment in pop culture that’s still referenced to this day.

'A Few Good Men' (1992)

Image via Columbia Pictures

*Available on Prime Video, Hulu

Courtroom dramas are a rarity nowadays, but Cruise will forever have one of the subgenre’s most iconic performances in Rob Reiner’s A Few Good Men.

Along with his usual charm, Cruise brings fiery confidence and dramatic thrills as a Marine lawyer working on a court-martial case. In the film, he delivers one of his strongest performances to date, leading to an iconic and suspenseful confrontation in the courtroom.

'Interview With a Vampire' (1994)

*Available on all Rental Services

It’s rare to see Cruise in a horror flick, but he did star in Neil Jordan’s adaptation of Anne Rice’s Interview with a Vampire as the bloodthirsty and somewhat villainous vampire Lestat.

Cruise’s performance as Lestat is vastly different from his other performances. The sheer darkness and brooding presence, along with the devious twist of his usual charm, make you wish and hope that there’s a chance that he could return to horror sometime soon.

'Collateral' (2004)

*Available on HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video

If you’re looking for another haunting performance from Cruise that’ll leave you on edge every second he’s on-screen, look no further than Michael Mann's Collateral.

RELATED: Michael Mann Films Ranked: The Good, the Bad, and the 'Public Enemies'

In one of his most underrated performances, Cruise plays a calculated and cold hitman on a killing spree and holds viewers and an unsuspecting cab driver hostage as he takes them through a dark and thrilling nerve-shredder.

'American Made' (2017)

*Available on Hulu

In Doug Liman’s 2017 film American Made, Cruise found a real-life role perfectly fitting for the energy and charm he brings as he portrays Barry Seal, a former CIA pilot who became a drug smuggler and an informant for the DEA.

Cruise’s signature charismatic energy ultimately drives American Made’s wild true story in the best way possible, and the charm he brings to the comedy and thrilling aspects of the film make it a great watch.

'Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol' (2011)

*Available on Paramount+, Prime Video

Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol might seem like a simple sequel in the Mission Impossible franchise, but the Brad Bird-directed fourth installment played a pivotal role in reestablishing the franchise and Cruise as an action hero.

Returns of big iconic franchises are pretty standard nowadays. However, Ghost Protocol gave the franchise a distinctly bigger feel and showed that Cruise has still got it in being a kick-ass leading man full of immense charisma and acting prowess.

'Top Gun: Maverick' (2022)

*Currently playing in theaters

It’s official. Critics and audiences agree that Top Gun: Maverick is the Top Gun sequel fans have wanted for years and one of Cruise’s best in years.

Cruise’s return as Maverick is an absolute treat for fans, and his chemistry and clash with a new generation of pilots give the sequel a fresh and familiar feel. Also, the high-flying action is a tremendous step-up compared to the original, and Cruise slips back into the role with total ease.

KEEP READING: Every Tom Cruise Movie Ranked from Worst to Best

'Andor': Tony and Dan Gilroy Writing the ‘Rogue One’ Spinoff Series

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Tom Moore (61 Articles Published) I am Tom Moore. I am a List Movies/TV Writer for Collider. I also write for The Pop Break, In Their Own League, Wrap Party Media, and my own blog Mooreviews. More From Tom Moore

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe