Top Gun: Maverick is about to finally land into cinemas everywhere. There has been so much anticipation leading up to the release with all the new trailers, posters, and great buzz coming out of CinemaCon. However, Top Gun saved one of the best marketing item for last as Paramount Pictures and Hasbro are entering the danger zone together. Top Gun is crossing over with another popular 80s franchise in the form of a new Maverick Transformer.

No, Tom Cruise did not turn into a robot, but there is more to this F-14 Tomcat jet than meets the eye. The toy, inspired by the plane flown by Cruise in the original film, stands at seven inches tall in robot mode and converts into the Tomcat jet in just 25 steps. The Transformer also includes a screen-inspired miniature motorcycle. Some other highlights of this Maverick robot include folding jet wings, movie-inspired details, a helmet design inspired by Top Gun: Maverick, four missile accessories that can be mounted on the figure’s arms in robot mode, and under wings in jet mode. The piece is a Walmart exclusive and will cost fans $44.99. It is available for pre-order on July 21 with an estimated release date of October 2022.

Transformers have crossed over with many classic 80s properties in the past like Ghostbusters, but this seems like the perfect marriage between man and machine. Just like the original Top Gun was. This figure, like much of Hasbro’s Transformers line, is extremely well done with a lot of detail and care put into it. Now, besides just living out your Top Gun fantasies, you can have this classic jet fight alongside Optimus Prime in the war against the evil Decepticons. Maybe you can even get Prime and the Autobots to play a game of volleyball with Maverick’s crew. That is an 80s kid’s dream and is sure to catch the eye of any collector’s heart.

Top Gun: Maverick looks to be the blockbuster to beat this summer. The action looks incredible, the direction looks beautiful, and it appears to be the rare sequel that will top the original. Cruise and his team have pulled out all the stops this time around. From all accounts, Hasbro and Paramount Pictures have done the same with this new high-flying Transformer. Top Gun: Maverick soars into theaters on May 27, 2022. Until this figure is up for pre-order on July 21, you can explore more of Hasbro's Transformers line on Walmart’s website.

