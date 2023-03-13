The topic of remakes always proves controversial, as many will argue that a remake is uncreative, as it is merely copying what came before. Further, these same people will claim that a bad remake has the potential to tarnish the quality of the original. This is false, however; no matter what, the original film will still be there, and a great remake has proven to reignite interest in a dormant franchise while complimenting what came before.

When it comes to film, horror has always been the most popular remake target, owing to the fact that certain horror franchises will always draw public interest and potential earnings. While some failed to offer anything new, like the forgettable A Nightmare on Elm Streetremake, others have proven to be genre classics in their own right, becoming some of the highest-rated horror movies on Letterboxd.

10 'Night of the Living Dead' (1990)

Letterboxd Rating: 3.4/5.0

The original Night of the Living Deadis a low-key zombie tale, and the 1990 remake takes a similar approach while further developing its characters. When the undead rise to feast on the living, five strangers take refuge in a remote farmhouse, with horror legend Tony Todd playing Ben, the story's most capable survivor and hero.

George A. Romero's 1968 original is one of the most celebrated horror movies of all time, so the initial reception to the remake was unkind. Recent reappraisal has been positive, however, with praise given to special effects master Tom Savini's direction, Todd's uncharacteristic performance as a hero, and its expanding of the original's themes.

9 'Evil Dead' (2013)

Letterboxd Rating: 3.4/5.0

When struggling drug addict Mia's (Jane Levy) friends decide enough is enough and take her to a remote cabin to quit cold turkey, they soon fall victim to the Necronomicon. Initially writing off Mia's horrifying visions as withdrawal symptoms, the group soon sees the error of their ways in this gore-fueled modern horror masterpiece.

Evil Dead smartly tells its story with brand-new characters, as no one can replace the groovy Bruce Campbell as Ash. Instead, we get a crew of fresh faces that are dismembered in highly graphic fashion, with Mia the pick of the bunch as a certified chainsaw-wielding badass and one of the best final girls of the past decade.

8 'Dawn of the Dead' (2004)

Letterboxd Rating: 3.4/5.0

When the world is overrun by a zombie outbreak, a group of strangers all have the same idea and take refuge inside a large shopping mall. As the undead pile up outside, those inside must navigate growing animosity between each other while grappling with the fact that their safe haven cannot protect them forever.

The debut from Zack Snyder, Dawn of the Dead, remains the divisive filmmaker's best film. While Romero's original only featured four primary actors, the remake contains a massive cast of characters, making for a diverse group that allows the end of the world to be seen from many walks of life as they navigate Snyder's exhilarating mix of horror and action.

7 'IT' (2017)

Letterboxd Rating: 3.5/5.0

One of the most popular stories from Stephen King, ITfollows a group of kids in the '80s as they try to navigate bullies, first loves, and a flesh-eating clown that takes the shape of their deepest fears. As the friends investigate the hellish clown that stalks them, they inevitably create an unbreakable bond in the face of terror.

Less of a remake and more of a different take on King's novel, IT had the tough task of following up Tim Curry's unforgettable performance as Pennywise. Bill Skarsgard was more than up for the challenge, however, and his take on the killer clown created one of modern horror's best boogeymen.

6 'The Blob' (1988)

Letterboxd Rating: 3.6/5.0

When a meteorite crashes on the outskirts of a Californian town, the slimy substance within slides out and begins dissolving anyone it comes into contact with. It falls to teenage outcast Brian (Kevin Dillon) and high school cheerleader Meg (Shawnee Smith) to save the town and destroy the horrifying creature.

A remake of the classic B movie from the 1950s, The Blob has achieved cult status since its release. The movie's campy nature and tendency to not take itself too seriously greatly works in the film's favor, as it has aged well and makes for one of the most enjoyable horror comedies to emerge from the 80s.

5 'Nosferatu the Vampyre' (1979)

Letterboxd Rating: 3.8/5.0

A stylistic remake of the classic monster movie Nosferatu the Vampyre sees Jonathan Harker traveling to the home of Count Dracula, who is taken by a photo of Harker's fiancée Lucy. Deciding to move closer to Harker and Lucy to pursue the new object of his obsession, Dracula brings death and destruction with him.

While the movie industry is flooded with Dracula stories, Nosferatu the Vampyre sets itself apart by focusing on the character's loneliness, as he is cursed with immortality and the inability to grow old. Klaus Kinski is terrific as the bloodsucker, offering one of the best takes on the legendary character through his intense performance.

4 'Suspiria' (2018)

Letterboxd Rating: 3.8/5.0

When young American dancer Susie Bannion (Dakota Johnson) travels to Berlin to attend a prestigious dance academy in 1977, she soon discovers the school is home to a coven of witches. As she makes new friends among her fellow students, she tries to investigate the mysteries of the academy while avoiding becoming a sacrifice.

The original Suspiria is one of the most highly regarded horror films of all time, famous for Dario Argento's direction and his use of eye-catching colors. This version is noticeably less bright as it presents its environments as drabber and darker, creating a different sense of dread as Susie descends into the darkness that envelops her.

3 'Invasion of the Body Snatchers' (1978)

Letterboxd Rating: 3.9/5.0

When health inspector Matthew Bennell (Donald Sutherland) discovers that an alien race is infiltrating society by swapping places with humans, he and a group of colleagues attempts to escape the invasion. But when the enemy is able to disguise themselves as whoever they please, it calls to question whether anyone can be trusted.

A remake so good that some forget that it is even a remake, Invasion of the Body Snatchers began life as a Sci-Fi film in 1956. Its tale of "pod people" enslaving the Earth has proven highly influential, as the film's invasion plot has been recreated countless times, while it has also been parodied in The Simpsons.

2 'The Fly' (1986)

Letterboxd Rating: 3.9/5.0

When brilliant scientist Seth Brundle (Jeff Goldblum) finally perfects his teleportation device, he becomes its first human test subject. While it is initially successful, Seth and his partner Veronica Quaife (Geena Davis) discover a fly is also in the device, dooming Seth to merge with the insect as he slowly turns into a disturbing monster.

One of David Cronenberg's best movies, The Fly is a tragic story of hubris as Seth and Veronica gradually realize he cannot be saved. Goldblum offers one of the best performances of his career as the doomed scientist, and the film itself is one of the most effective uses of body horror in cinema.

1 'The Thing' (1982)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.3/5.0

A claustrophobic nightmare, The Thingis set at a remote research base in Antarctica. As the scientists and support crew discover an alien lurks among them, they realize the creature is able to assimilate humans and take on their appearance. What follows is an amalgamation of body horror and paranoia as the men grow increasingly distrustful of each other.

Not content to release only one groundbreaking horror movie with Halloween, John Carpenter also gifted the world with this masterpiece. The highest compliment that a remake can receive is that it eclipses the original in every way, and The Thing is so well-made that many do not even realize it is a remake, as it has gained a legendary reputation in its own right.

